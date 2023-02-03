Nashville election 2023: Here's everyone who has announced campaigns, so far

Nashville voters are likely to see a slew of open or contested seats in the 2023 local election.

Here's everyone who has announced a campaign so far.

Nashville Mayor

Sitting Mayor John Cooper announced he will not seek a second term, leaving the mayoral candidate pool without an incumbent. While speculation abounds on what other candidates may announce their candidacy in the coming weeks, confirmed contenders for the office include, in alphabetical order:

Sharon Hurt

Metro Council Member Sharon Hurts speaks before a ceremony for the late former state Sen. Thelma Harper as she lies in state at Metropolitan Courthouse in Nashville, Tenn., on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

At-large Metro Council member Sharon Hurt, a longtime community advocate known for her work in North Nashville, has served Davidson County residents in the role since 2015. She retired as president and CEO of Jefferson Street United Merchants Partnership (JUMP) in September 2021 after 23 years with the organization, which is centered on spurring revitalization and investment along Jefferson Street.

Freddie O'Connell

Freddie O'Connell, Metro councilman, District 19, speaks during the "Costs of Growth and Change in Nashville" event at the Nashville Public Library in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017.

District 19 Council member Freddie O'Connell has served the city's most populous and fastest-growing district since 2015, pushing for improved transit infrastructure and increased affordable housing as well as services for Nashvillians experiencing homelessness.

Matt Wiltshire

Matt Wiltshire announced his 2023 bid for Nashville mayor on July 13, 2022.

Matt Wiltshire previously served as economic development director under three mayoral administrations and most recently served as a public-private partnership coordinator for the Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency.

Metro Council members at large

Metro Council has five at-large seats that serve the county as a whole. At least three of those seats will have no incumbent contenders in 2023.

At-large Councilmembers Bob Mendes and Sharon Hurt were first elected in 2015 and are serving their final term. Former at-large Councilman Steve Glover resigned from his seat citing health concerns in March, leaving the position open.

At-large Councilmembers Zulfat Suara and Burkley Allen have both confirmed they will run for reelection.

Confirmed contenders for at-large seats include:

Burkley Allen

Incumbent At-large Council member Burkley Allen was elected into the role in 2019 and previously represented District 18 on the council from 2011 through 2019. Allen served as chair of the council's Budget and Finance Committee during the 2022 budget season and has served as ad hoc chair of the Affordable Housing Committee.

Quin Evans Segall

Nashville attorney Quin Evans Segall currently serves as vice chair of the Metro Nashville Davidson county Industrial Development Board. A Nashville native, she received her undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Alabama. Evans Segall is the co-founder of real estate escrow and title agency City House Title and provides real estate counsel at Rebekah Fisher and Associates.

Russ Pulley

District 25 Council member Russ Pulley is term-limited as a district council member, having served the Green Hills community since 2015. Prior to running for council, Pulley logged 40 years in public service, including as a firefighter and paramedic, patrol officer, state trooper, FBI special agent and as an employee of the U.S. Department of Labor.

Zulfat Suara

Incumbent At-large Council member Zulfat Suara was elected to the role in 2019, becoming the first Muslim to be elected to Metro government and the first immigrant to be elected to an at-large seat. Suara, who has years of accounting experience, currently serves as chair of the American Muslim Advisory Council and treasurer of the National Women's Political Caucus, among other volunteer positions.

Jeff Syracuse

District 15 Council member Jeff Syracuse is term-limited as a district council member, having served the Donelson community since 2015. Syracuse formed the Donelson Hills Neighborhood Association and served as president of the Donelson-Hermitage Chamber of Commerce in 2013. He has 25 years of experience in the music industry.

District Council members

Of the 35 district Council member seats, at least 15 are expected to be open to new contenders — with no competing incumbents — in 2023.

Fourteen current councilmembers are term-limited, meaning they will have already served the maximum two terms permitted in a district seat by the 2023 election. District 1 Council member Jonathan Hall has said he does not plan to run for reelection.

Some district councilmembers who are eligible for reelection have yet to formally announce if they intend to run. This table will be updated as campaign announcements are made.

Find your district here.

Cassandra Stephenson covers Metro government for The Tennessean. Reach her at ckstephenson@tennessean.com. Follow Cassandra on Twitter at @CStephenson731.

