Nashville elementary school shooter likely had other targets: police chief

The shooter who gunned down three young students and three adults inside a Christian school in Nashville likely had additional targets, according to authorities.

“We strongly believe there was going to be some other targets, including maybe family members, and one of the malls here in Nashville,” Nashville Police Chief John Drake said on “CBS Mornings.”

“And that just did not happen.”

Drake added the swift police response at The Covenant School on Monday likely prevented the violence from continuing beyond campus, located in the city’s affluent Green Hills neighborhood.

Police identified the shooter in the attack as Audrey Hale, a 28-year-old from Nashville who once attended the Covenant School. Hale, sporting a red baseball cap and camouflage pants, burst into the school around 10 a.m. and climbed the stairs to the second floor, then opened fire.

Hale managed to fatally shoot six people before a confrontation with law enforcement. Hale was shot by two responding officers and pronounced dead just 15 minutes after authorities received the first emergency call.

Three 9-year-old students, identified by authorities as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney, and three adults — Cynthia Peak, 61, Katherine Koonce, 60, and Mike Hill, 61— were killed in the massacre.

Drake told CBS that investigators are still working to determine a motive for the gunfire. He said Hale attended the Christian school, “and had some history there,” Drake said.

“What detectives have said so far is there’s possibly some resentment for having to go to that school,” he added.

The police chief also discussed the discovery of Hale’s manifesto. He said the plans were covered in doodles, including drawings of the outfit Hale planned to wear.

“We have maps that show the entry point into the school, the weapons that were going to be used, the clothing that she was gonna wear, and she had drawn it up, almost like a cartoon character. It was exactly what she had on during this incident,” he said.