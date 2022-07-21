Nashville federal jury convicts Smyrna doctor of illegally distributing opioids

A Nashville federal jury on Tuesday convicted a Smyrna doctor of illegally distributing opioids, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

Hau T. La, a 54-year-old from Brentwood, owned and operated Absolute Medical Care in Smyrna, according to an April indictment. La offered addiction treatment but prescribed opioid pills to patients.

"La rarely spent more than a few minutes with the patients to whom he provided unlawful opioid prescriptions," the news release stated.

Federal authorities charged La after a multi-state investigation of 14 people they suspected of distributing opioids. Officials allege 12 doctors were involved.

RELATED: Two Tennessee doctors and a nurse face opioid dealing charges in multi-state investigation

La allegedly distributed oxycodone, oxymorphone and morphine sulfate to patients — between August 2018 and February 2021 — according to the indictment.

The jury convicted La on 12 charges of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance outside the usual course of professional practice and not for a legitimate medical purpose, the news release stated. Jurors acquitted him on four counts.

La faces a 20-year sentence for each charge, according to the news release. He is set to appear for sentencing on Jan. 5, 2023.

The FBI, DEA, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General investigated the case.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Jury convicts Smyrna doctor of illegally distributing opioids