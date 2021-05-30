Nashville hat shop hawks anti-vaccine yellow Star of David badge

Dennis Romero
·2 min read

A Nashville hat shop on Saturday stood by its promotion of a yellow badge in the shape of the Star of David emblazoned with the words "NOT VACCINATED" as a few demonstrators protested outside.

Organizers planned an afternoon demonstration at Hatwrks, and social media posts showed a few protesters alongside a banner that read, "NO NAZIS IN NASHVILLE."

An Instagram post featuring the item and teasing forthcoming "trucker caps" with a similar decoration was no longer active Saturday, but Hatwrks appeared to defend its use of an anti-Semitic, Nazi-affiliated symbol as a statement on contemporary vaccination efforts.

In an Instagram post Saturday it said, "all unvaccinated people will be segregated from society, marked & must wear a mask. what comes next?"

"there is a historical parallel to fascism to be drawn," the hat shop said.

Hatwrks did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The business expressed support on its Instagram account for former President Donald Trump and conspiracy theories that the election was stolen as a result of unfounded voter fraud.

One post indicates that a store principal was at the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, where pro-Trump protesters hoped to disrupt congressional certification of the 2020 presidential win by Joe Biden.

In a Friday post, Hatwrks asked if people outraged by its yellow patch were also "outraged with the tyranny the world is experiencing," apparently in reference to government efforts to get people vaccinated amid the Covid-19 pandemic, which has claimed the lives of nearly 600,000 Americans.

Yellow badges in the shape of a Star of David were used in Nazi Germany to identify Jewish people.

The controversy erupted after U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, tweeted Tuesday about a grocery store chain that allows inoculated employees to go maskless while wearing vaccination logos on their name tags: "Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazi’s forced Jewish people to wear a gold star."

Many, including fellow Republicans, condemned the comparison. "Marjorie is wrong, and her intentional decision to compare the horrors of the Holocaust with wearing masks is appalling," House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-California, said in a statement.

Responding to Hatwrks' yellow star, Nashville-area Rabbi Laurie Rice told NBC affiliate WSMV, "For me there's no question, getting vaccinated is putting the community first."

She said she would welcome a conversation with the store owner about history.

"Using the yellow star, or any Holocaust imagery for anything is a disservice to the memory of the 6 million Jews who were systematically murdered during the Holocaust," Rice said.

The patch also lit up corners of the internet. Rick Wilson, co-founder of the Lincoln Project, an organization opposed to far-right politics and Trump, tweeted of the item: "Repugnant as hell."

Recommended Stories

  • Tennessee hat shop under fire for posting Star of David 'Not Vaccinated' patch

    A Nashville, Tennessee, hat store posted an Instagram photo of a "not vaccinated" Star of David patch, fueling controversy.

  • Hat Shop That Sold Anti-Vaxx Nazi Star Patches Also Posted From Capitol Riots

    ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty ImagesThe owner of a Nashville hat shop that sparked outcry online for selling gold star-shaped patches reading “NOT VACCINATED” appears to have been in attendance at the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S capitol, according to posts on her social media accounts.Gigi Gaskins, the 60-year-old owner of hatWRKS hat shop, stoked backlash this week when she posted a photo of herself on Instagram wearing the patch, which was reminiscent of the gold stars Jewish people were forced to wear during the Holocaust. The post was eventually deleted and replaced with a text post questioning why so many people were upset by the image but not by “the tyranny the world is experiencing.”“There is a historical parallel to facism [sic] to be drawn,” a second follow-up post reads. “We can only fight back to not relive history.”I’m a Rational Jewish Person. Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Nuts.The hatworksnashville account is filled with posts criticizing the COVID-19 vaccine, mask wearing, and President Joe Biden. On Dec. 15, the day after the Electoral College deemed Biden the winner of the presidential election, the account warned ominously that “the election is not over and the war has begun.” Three weeks later, on Jan. 4, the account wrote: safe travels to everyone traveling to DC. we are making history.”There are no Instagram posts from the day of the riots, but a photo posted two days later appears to show pro-Trump crowds gathered at the capitol. “Welcome to communist america. they keep taking this photo down,” the caption reads, indicating that the photo may have been posted earlier and removed. In a comment, the account added: “yes i took this picture and was proud to stand there!”The person posting from the account does not identify themselves, but appears to be Gaskins, who owns and operates the shop. The posts are often written in first person, including stories about “when i first opened up [the store].”Gaskins did not respond to text messages and emails seeking comment. Her name does not appear in the Justice Department’s database of more than 400 people charged in connection to the riots.The photo of the star patch generated thousands of comments and spawned the hashtag #HateWorks before it was deleted. On Saturday, a group of protesters gathered outside the store with signs reading “No Nazis in Nashville” and “Proud Jew,” according to photos captured by local news station WKRN. Several hat companies whose products hatWRKS sells said they were aware of the situation and were investigating how to respond.The photo was posted on the same day 50 Holocaust survivors who volunteer at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum penned an open letter asking Americans not compare current events to the horrors of the Holocaust.“It is deeply painful for us to see our personal history—the systematic destruction of our families and communities and murder of six million Jewish men, women, and children—exploited in this way,” they wrote. “What we survived should be remembered, studied, and learned from, but never misused.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene broke out a 'really bad Mexican accent' during a speech in Georgia to mock drug cartels and Democrats

    Greene, a Republican representative and a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump, has a history of controversial remarks.

  • Special House election measures political pulse after Trump

    A special congressional election is checking the political pulse of politics across the Albuquerque metro area and a few outlying rural communities in one of the few House campaigns since President Joe Biden took office. Four names are on the ballot in Tuesday's election to succeed Deb Haaland in Congress after her confirmation as secretary of the U.S. Interior Department. New Mexico's 1st Congressional District has heavily favored Democratic candidates in recent years, shunning President Donald Trump with a gap of 23 percentage points in 2020 and reelecting Haaland with a margin of 16 percentage points as voter participation reached an all-time high.

  • GOP Rep. Paul Gosar was slammed after praising Ashli Babbitt, who was killed while storming the Capitol on January 6

    Babbit was one of five people who died after supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on January 6.

  • Armed with AR-15s, the Unification movement ‘expands God’s Kingdom’ to a Texas town

    Sean Moon mocked the movement’s derogatory 1970s nickname: “You are coming into the community of the Moonies.”

  • Biden calls Texas voting restriction bill "an assault on democracy"

    President Biden criticized a Texas bill that puts new restrictions on certain voting methods in the state, calling it "an assault on democracy" in a statement on Saturday.Why it matters: The legislation, which Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is expected to sign into law, bans drive-through and 24-hour voting and adds new requirements on absentee and mail-in ballots.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: "It’s part of an assault on democracy that we’ve seen far too often this year — and often disproportionately targeting Black and Brown Americans," Biden said."It’s wrong and un-American. In the 21st century, we should be making it easier, not harder, for every eligible voter to vote," Biden added."I call again on Congress to pass the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. And I continue to call on all Americans, of every party and persuasion, to stand up for our democracy and protect the right to vote and the integrity of our elections."The big picture: When Abbott signs the bill, Texas will join Georgia and Florida in enacting voting restrictions in the aftermath of the 2020 election.Former Attorney General Bill Barr said last December that the Justice Department had not uncovered evidence of widespread voter fraud that would change the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • A Democrat challenging Marjorie Taylor Greene in the midterms was kicked out of her 'America First' event

    Marcus Flowers posted a video of an apparent confrontation at Rep. Greene's "America First" rally in Dalton, Georgia.

  • Seth Meyers Lashes Out at Marjorie Taylor Greene and the Jan. 6 Republican ‘Trump Cult’

    NBCIn a Late Night segment on Thursday, Seth Meyers went after Louie Gohmert, Marjorie Taylor Greene and other congressional Republicans who have attempted to cast doubt on the 2020 election and downplay the deadly Capitol riot in January, among various other things unbecoming of an elected representative.Meyers first played a recent CNN interview with Arizona’s GOP State Senate president in which she defended the state’s election audit despite its rampant problems.“That interview is a good reminder that in addition to being craven and delusional, many of the elected Republican lawmakers in Congress and state legislatures who make up the core of the Trump cult are also just super dumb,” Meyers said. He then cited Gohmert as a prime example.The Texas congressman, Meyers noted, has not only pushed the ‘Big Lie’ that the presidential election was somehow fraudulent, but has also claimed that the violent insurrection at the Capitol was not one at all.“There’s no evidence… that this was an armed insurrection,” Gohmert had said on the House floor. “There have been things worse than people without any firearms coming into a building.”Seth Meyers on Trump’s Evasion of Consequences: ‘He’s Like the David Blaine of Crime’First, weapons were used, of course—a fact that is painfully obvious given the ample video evidence. Also, Meyers said, “Saying there are worse things than the thing that happened doesn’t make the thing that happened a good thing.”“That sounds like a kid explaining a party that got out of hand when his parents were out of town,” as the late-night host put it.Meyers then mentioned Greene, who also perpetuated the ‘Big Lie,’ not to mention compared mask mandates to the Holocaust and attributed wildfires to secret Jewish space lasers.“Normally, when you hear that kind of talk, you’re at a local community board meeting where everyone gets five minutes to raise an issue,” Meyers said.Footage from last summer of a similar type of meeting just so happens to depict Greene saying she would be against removing statues of Adolf Hitler and Satan because keeping them up could be a good teaching experience.The bottom line, Meyers concluded, is that people like Gohmert and Greene “just want to double down on Trump’s ‘Big Lie’ so they can steal elections in the future.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Trump's enablers: Meet the 125 people and institutions most responsible for his rise to power

    Donald Trump's unprecedented presidency didn't happen without help - lots of it. Insider compiled this exclusive list of the most important people and entities behind the 45th president of the United States.

  • 'Sexist' job listing by Indiana candy shop owner sparks backlash

    The job listing posted by Good's Candy Shop referred to a "hard to deal with" behavior from female employees that he called "splitting."

  • 'A beautiful thing ': University of Kentucky campus workers win a $15 minimum wage in a $7.25 state

    The fight for $15 an hour in minimum wage may have lost political will in D.C., but a win in one Republican-dominated state shows that there's still some steam left in the movement.

  • Celtics' Jaylen Brown delivers powerful statement on systemic racism

    Jaylen Brown spoke before Game 3 between the Celtics and Nets about the comments Kyrie Irving made about racism in Boston and elaborated on the topic of systemic racism in the nation.

  • Idaho's governor lifted a ban on mask mandates that was issued by his number 2, without his knowledge, while he was out of state

    The governor said his lieutenant governor's actions were "not gubernatorial" and "an irresponsible, self-serving political stunt."

  • How Frank Luntz Created a Mess Inside the Los Angeles Times

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyWell-known Republican pollster Frank Luntz’s work is causing headaches for the Los Angeles Times.Recent revelations that he conducted undisclosed, behind-the-scenes partisan consulting while also doing unpaid work for the paper came as little surprise to staffers, who have previously raised concerns about conflicts-of-interest in his work.Earlier this month, The Washington Post reported that Luntz, a veteran political strategist who has worked in Republican politics for decades and conducted focus groups on behalf of television networks and other media organizations, had been paid by a political action committee controlled by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to conduct surveys last year.The revelation created editorial issues for the Los Angeles Times, which had enlisted Luntz to conduct several focus group surveys during the 2020 election under the condition he was not also working with candidates or partisan organizations.The Post’s story pushed the Times to update several items from last year about the focus groups, noting that the paper “incorrectly stated that the public opinion expert who convened the panel, Frank Luntz, did not work for a political party in the 2020 election cycle.”The embarrassment also opened up an old wound within the newsroom, where Luntz’s public-opinion surveys had previously been the subject of internal tension and concerns voiced by newspaper staffers.A famed public-opinion analyst with decades of experience, Luntz has been a fixture of Republican politics since the early 1990s, when he helped House Speaker Newt Gingrich draft the Contract With America and advised other Republican figures like former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and Pat Buchanan. For years, Luntz interspersed his political work with media appearances, hosting focus groups and regularly appearing on Fox News and CBS News, where he had contributor contracts.While his paid TV work has seemed to slow in recent years, Luntz—who did not respond to a request for comment on this story—has continued to partner with major media outlets during election seasons to hold small focus groups designed to explore what supposedly motivates the average American voter. Just last week, he conducted a session on conservative views of George Floyd, published in The New York Times opinion section; and another recent Luntz session with vaccine-resistant Republicans was prominently featured on This American Life and in The Washington Post.LA Times Billionaire’s Daughter Is Tinkering With the Paper. And Staffers Welcome It.Last year, the Los Angeles Times commissioned Luntz to conduct a round of such group sessions following one of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary debates. Multiple sources with knowledge told The Daily Beast that the paper’s owner, Patrick Soon-Shiong, was interested in focus groups run by Luntz, who Salon noted was personal friends with the LA-based pharmaceutical-industry billionaire (both Luntz and McCarthy were part of a clinical trial for the COVID vaccine that Soon-Shiong is pursuing, Salon further reported). The move sparked concern among some Times staffers, particularly some of the unionized journalists covering the election, who felt his consultation for political organizations—including Trump administration officials—gave an inherently right-leaning partisan slant to his surveys.Newspaper staffers brought their concerns to Norm Pearlstine, then editor-in-chief, as well as top deputies Scott Kraft and Shani Hilton, informing management that unionized staffers refused to put their bylines on Luntz-related content, citing wariness of the analyst’s political work and methodology (Luntz’s questions have occasionally publicly irked survey participants, who felt he was biased toward particular candidates and ideas).The paper, which had already recorded a focus group with Democratic primary voters, decided last summer to move the content from its news section to its opinion vertical. Staffers thought the matter was largely settled.But many journalists and some newsroom leaders were taken aback when, just a few months later, the paper decided to conduct a second round of focus groups with Luntz, this time following the presidential and vice-presidential debates.In messages posted to an internal Slack channel dedicated to journalistic ethics, reporter Michael Finnegan wrote that he and other staffers were frustrated that the paper enlisted Luntz to host yet another round of focus groups given his work advising top Trump administration officials on messaging for a variety of political issues. More specifically, Finnegan—who did not respond to a request for comment—said he was concerned about the language in the story claiming Luntz was not working for any candidate or party during the 2020 election. The pollster had advised the Trump administration informally during the president’s time in office, the Times reporter noted for his colleagues.“It’s a conflict of interest for him to advise top Trump administration officials on how to talk about immigration, trade, education, and other topics,” Finnegan wrote, “and then hold himself out to be an unbiased vehicle for assembling an LA Times focus group of independent voters to evaluate a Trump-Biden debate.”Others on staff pointed out that Luntz’s survey group didn’t include enough diverse perspectives, which had been a source of frustration in the newsroom all year after a heated and public reckoning over the paper’s failure to adequately cover non-white communities in Southern California. Some felt that Luntz was encouraging survey participants to engage in what they felt were racial and gendered stereotypes about then-Sen. Kamala Harris, including comments on her facial expressions and how likeable she was.“It’s bad enough his panelists tend to trot these stereotypes out unchecked, but it’s hard to be surprised when they’re the same ones frank tweets and says himself (and then prompts them on in questions),” another Times staffer added in the Slack chat at the time.The paper was unaware of Luntz’s partisan work during the 2020 election cycle. Times opinion editor Sewell Chan told colleagues that Luntz told him he had not been paid by any candidate, party, or committee during the election cycle. But as Salon noted this week, Luntz’s firm was paid by the Republican leader’s PAC multiple times in the days before and after the focus groups held in partnership with the SoCal-based paper. (Salon also reported that Luntz had failed to disclose work for Sen. Ted Cruz’s 2018 re-election campaign while hosting several focus groups for Vice News.)In a note sent to staffers on Friday, Chan defended the decision to host the focus groups, claiming they offered “interesting insights into the minds of undecided voters,” and said that the paper did not present Luntz’s studies as scientific samples. Still, he seemed to express frustration with the pollster and said he acted swiftly to update the past content. Further, he suggested the pollster would likely would not return as a contributor to the opinion section due to his failure to disclose his work for GOP leadership.‘I Trolled Trump at a Frank Luntz Focus Group’“It is most unfortunate that Luntz failed to disclose his ties to McCarthy’s PAC, and his ethical lapse will certainly factor into our thinking should he ever wish to be an opinion contributor again,” Chan wrote.In a statement, the Times noted that the focus groups were not conducted by the paper itself, but that the paper had provided production support and hosted the video on its website.“While we regret that Luntz did not originally disclose his work for a political action committee led by Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield), the House minority leader, at the time the focus groups were conducted, we believe that the discussion with voters during the campaign was valuable,” spokesperson Hillary Manning wrote. “We have added the disclosure where the videos are published.”While many on the left have been critical of Luntz and his focus groups for years, the veteran strategist has come under increased scrutiny in recent weeks from conservatives.Earlier this month, Fox News primetime host Tucker Carlson used his show to rage against Luntz as being increasingly beholden to “liberal causes” by offering advice to large companies. The right-wing media star additionally reported that the House minority leader once rented a room in the veteran pollster’s lavish D.C. home.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • As Environmentalists Boycott Bitcoin, the Crypto Community Takes Action

    Despite recent moves by bitcoin into mainstream media, concerns continue to mount over bitcoin's impact on the environment.

  • ‘Politics is Trump’: Furious reaction as Republicans vote down Capitol riot commission

    ‘I’m very very disappointed, very frustrated that politics is Trump, literally and figuratively,’ centrist Democrat Joe Manchin says

  • Convicted felon flees sentencing hearing and flings himself off sixth-floor balcony

    Officers chased down 44-year-old after he ran from court room, falling six floors

  • Authorities release image of car involved in road rage death of six-year-old boy

    District attorney gives the suspects 24 hours to come forward

  • San Jose mass killer was facing disciplinary hearing over racist remarks on day of shooting, report says

    Shooter was considered an “outsider” by a co-worker