What was Nashville’s hottest day on record?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Here are some words you’ve heard a lot over the past week: snow, ice, freezing, and cold. News 2 decided to give you a break from all that by turning back the clock for a sizzling story.

On June 29, 2012, the sun shone brightly over downtown Nashville. It was hot — as in 103 degrees hot — and still getting hotter.

Bridgestone baked and Broadway boiled on what would become the hottest day ever recorded in Music City.

There was plenty of bottled water to be found, but the peddle taverns had something else to offer, as did the bars.

“There’s a lot of good pubs around, so a lot of air conditioning and some beers to be had,” one man told News 2 that day.

The heat on the sidewalk measured 134 degrees, but even the triple digit temperatures didn’t interrupt Nashville’s summer fun.

“I don’t think it’s stops. I mean, vacation is vacation, and even the Northeast right now is really warm, so that’s what we’ve been waiting for all winter,” one woman said at the time.

The official high that day was 109 degrees, making it the hottest day on record in Music City.

