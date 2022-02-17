Nashville Judge Mark Fishburn to retire, weeks after presiding over Waffle House shooting trial

Davidson County Criminal Court Judge Mark Fishburn will not run for reelection.

The judge this week announced his plans to retire at the end of his term after nearly 25 years on the bench.

"It has been the most difficult decision I have ever made as a judge," he wrote in a Wednesday letter obtained by The Tennessean.

Fishburn, who will be 72 this year, plans to care for his health and spend time with his family and friends in his retirement.

"My love and respect for the office and the citizens of Nashville has been a priority from my appointment to today as I have dedicated my time and energy in trying to fulfill the sacred oath I took," he wrote. "At least in my case, retirement is not the end of the road, but simply a turn in my travels down that road."

Fishburn was appointed to be the first presiding judge of Division VI of the criminal court by then-Gov. Phil Bredesen in 2003, after first taking the bench in 1998 to serve in the General Sessions court.

He helped launch the long-running Mental Health Court program, one of several diversionary courts in Nashville that aims to connect people caught up in the justice system with resources and help instead of just jail time, depending on their crime.

Before his appointment to the bench, Fishburn spent 18 years as a defense attorney.

This month, he presided over the mass murder trial of Travis Reinking, who was found guilty on all charges in the deadly 2018 Waffle House shooting that killed four.

Waffle House shooting trial: 'This has broken me': Travis Reinking sentenced to four life sentences in Waffle House shooting

Judge Mark Fishburn gives the jury instructions during day five of Travis Reinking’s murder trial at the Justice A.A. Birch Building in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.

A jury sentenced Reinking to life in prison without parole on each of four first-degree murder counts. Sentencing on the remaining counts of Reinking's conviction under Fishburn's discretion is set for May.

His handling of that case was a perfect example of his work as a judge, longtime defense attorney David Raybin told The Tennessean Thursday afternoon.

Story continues

"It was the pinnacle of his abilities," Raybin said. "In a case with that high of publicity, judges can sometimes lose control of their courtrooms. And he didn't. It was admirable, but it was also typical of how he handled things."

Although Fishburn pulled a petition for his candidacy in December, he had not returned it by Wednesday afternoon.

Rumors swirled that as many as six candidates would vie for the seat after Fishburn's Wednesday announcement, but only one newcomer appeared in the Election Commission's lists as of Thursday afternoon.

A final candidacy list is expected to be released after Thursday's noon filing deadline.

Fishburn joins a handful of Nashville judges choosing not to run for reelection this year, including Circuit Court judges Hamilton Gayden and Randy Kennedy, as well as Chancellor Ellen Hobbs Lyle and General Sessions Judges Michael F. Mondelli and William E. Higgins.

Reach reporter Mariah Timms at mtimms@tennessean.com or 615-259-8344 and on Twitter @MariahTimms.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville judge who presided over Waffle House shooting trial to retire