Nashville man arrested after sending videos containing child sex abuse on Facebook

Alicia Patton
·1 min read
0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville man is behind bars facing felony charges after police said he shared videos containing child sexual abuse material through Facebook Messenger.

An arrest report states detectives with the Internet Crimes Against Children division were alerted about a Facebook user who sent child sexual abuse material on Facebook on multiple occasions between June 2022 and September 2022.

Metro police said the Facebook user had a connecting email account and the IP address used in some of the activity was traced to a home located on Ocala Circle in South Nashville.

According to an arrest report, detectives went to the Ocala Circle home on Monday, Sept. 25 to conduct a “knock and talk.”

At the residence, detectives spoke with 40-year-old Oliver Mya who allegedly told them that the Facebook account used to belong to him, but he was locked out.

Mya also told detectives that the email address connected to the Facebook account used to be his.

The 40-year-old was taken into custody after he admitted to having received videos online and to having sent videos to other people. Detectives said Mya estimated that some of the children in the videos were five or six years old.

Mya was charged with two felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. He remains in Metro Jail on a $75,000 bond.

