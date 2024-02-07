Nashville man arrested in Williamsburg for Laurel County hit-and-run

Feb. 7—WILLIAMSBURG — Over the weekend, Williamsburg Police arrested a Nashville man in connection to a Laurel County warrant related to a hit-and-run incident.

The incident occurred on Saturday.

Sam A. Culp, 38, of Nashville, Tennessee, was charged with first-degree Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence, first-degree Assault, Reckless Driving, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and Failure to Wear a Seatbelt.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, Culp was driving a 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor and struck a female pedestrian after an argument earlier in the day. Allegedly, Culp drove away without stopping to render aid and then fled down Interstate 75.

Laurel County Sheriff's Deputy Tommy Houston then put out a bulletin for other police departments to be on the lookout for Culp and the vehicle he was driving.

Culp was eventually apprehended by the Williamsburg Police Department around 1:20 p.m. Saturday.

Arresting officers included Major Brandon White, Officer Dorman Patrick Jr. and Officer Steven Hill. Laurel County Deputy Sheriff Tommy Houston is the investigating officer for the incident that occurred in Laurel County.

Culp was arraigned on the traffic charges Monday in Whitley District Court. Judge Fred White dismissed the Reckless Driving and Failure to Wear Seatbelt charges.

Culp pleaded guilty to the DUI count and was sentenced to 30 days to be conditionally discharged for two years. He was subsequently released from custody in Whitley County for transport to Laurel County, where he was booked on Tuesday.

At press time, Culp had not yet been scheduled for arraignment in Laurel District Court on the felony counts. He remained lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center in lieu of a $50,000 bond.