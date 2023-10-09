Nashville man charged with beating dog to death because he was tired

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 38-year-old man was taken into custody Sunday morning in Nashville after he allegedly beat a dog to death because he was tired.

Officers responded to a Davidson County home after a neighbor called police to report they were concerned about a woman crying and saying her dog was dead.

The victim told officers she was sleeping before she heard a banging noise and a dog yelping, according to court documents. She went outside to find her dog dead along with Leangelo Ramey, who reportedly admitted to her he killed her dog.

The victim’s 16-year-old son was also sleeping during the incident but told officers he heard the same banging and yelping. He told officers the location of the dog’s body, which was underneath a five-gallon bucket.

According to an arrest document, the teen told officers Ramey hit the dog multiple times with the broken end of a shovel, which still had strands of dog hair attached to it.

Upon questioning, Ramey told officers he killed the dog because he was tired.

Ramey was booked into the Metro jail and charged with aggravated animal cruelty. His bond was set at $5,000.

