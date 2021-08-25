Nashville man charged with civil rights violations after several alleged church arsons

A man from Nashville, Tennessee, was charged with civil rights violations Tuesday following an arrest for allegedly setting fires to four churches in 2019.

Alan Douglas Fox, 28, was charged with setting four churches — the Crievewood United Methodist Church, the Crievewood Baptist Church, the Saint Ignatius of Antioch Catholic Church, and the Priest Lake Community Baptist Church — on fire in June 2019.

Fox intentionally set fire "because of the religious character of the churches," the criminal information Fox was charged with alleged, according to a press readout from the Department of Justice.

Fox could face up to 20 years in prison for each fire and a consecutive five-year sentence for a firearms violation, the department added.

Officials who investigated the case include the FBI, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Metro Nashville Police Department, and the Nashville Fire Department.

The TBI announced in April that a separate arson investigation found a former Dresden volunteer firefighter "intentionally set" fire to a Weakley County church in Memphis. The 2019 incidents were not related to the April fire.

Codie Clark, who was determined by agents to be responsible for the church fire in Weakley County, was arrested on a count of arson of a place of worship and held without bond, officials said in April.

