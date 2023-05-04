A Nashville man is charged in connection to the fatal shooting of his 2-year-old son in November 2021.

Jeffery L. Thorpe, 24, was indicted by a grand jury on charges of reckless homicide and felony child neglect.

Youth services detectives say Thorpe arrived home on Nov. 1, 2021, placed a pistol on a bed which his child, Anthony Thorpe and the child's mother was on when he left to take a shower.

The child then began handling the gun and shot himself in the head, police say.

The parents took Anthony to the hospital. Jeffery fled, while the mother stayed, police said.

On Wednesday, police received information that Thorpe was in East Nashville and was spotted in a vehicle and did not stop for police.

A department helicopter monitored the vehicle and police were eventually able to take Thorpe into custody.

Thorpe is also facing aggravated assault related to an incident with his girlfriend, the mother of the child.

He remains jailed in the Downtown Detention Center.

Reach reporter Craig Shoup by email at cshoup@gannett.com and on Twitter @Craig_Shoup. To support his work, sign up for a digital subscription to www.tennessean.com.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville man charged in connection to death of 2-year-old son