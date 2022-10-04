Nashville man charged in connection to vehicular homicide

Craig Shoup, Nashville Tennessean
Metro Nashville Police cars line the side of Lower Broadway.
Metro Nashville Police have charged a man for his connection in a fatal July crash that killed a pedestrian.

A grand jury indictment was returned on Kevin Messer, 49, on vehicular homicide charges by recklessness for role in a July 14 crash in the 3900 block of Apache trail, that killed Kentarius Carpenter, 31, of Memphis.

According to a Metro Nashville Police release, excessive speed was a contributing factor in the wreck.

Messer was driving a Ford Focus east on Apache trail when police say he struck Carpenter who was attempting to cross the roadway.

Already jailed on unrelated charges, is being held in lieu of $100,000 bond, the release said.

