Nashville man charged in girlfriend's fatal shooting first reported as suicide, police say

Ronnie Ray Phillips, 70, confessed to fatally shooting his girlfriend Wednesday after her death was initially ruled a suicide, Nashville police said.

His girlfriend was identified as 48-year-old Christine Estok, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Estok, her niece and Phillips were inside a home in the 200 block of Baker Road in Donelson when police believe Estok was shot early Wednesday morning.

The niece told police she discovered Estok and then Phillips pointed a gun at her, threatened to kill her and kept her from leaving the home to call for help. She was eventually allowed to call 911 around 7:15 a.m. after she agreed to lie and say her aunt's death was self-inflicted, according to MNPD.

Phillips told police he shot Estok after a lengthy interview at police headquarters Wednesday afternoon.

He faces charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping, police said. He is being held on a $725,000 bond and set to appear in court Friday, records show.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville man charged in fatal shooting first reported as suicide