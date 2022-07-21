Nashville man charged in girlfriend's fatal shooting first reported as suicide, police say

Rachel Wegner, Nashville Tennessean
Ronnie Ray Phillips, 70, confessed to fatally shooting his girlfriend Wednesday after her death was initially ruled a suicide, Nashville police said.

His girlfriend was identified as 48-year-old Christine Estok, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Estok, her niece and Phillips were inside a home in the 200 block of Baker Road in Donelson when police believe Estok was shot early Wednesday morning.

The niece told police she discovered Estok and then Phillips pointed a gun at her, threatened to kill her and kept her from leaving the home to call for help. She was eventually allowed to call 911 around 7:15 a.m. after she agreed to lie and say her aunt's death was self-inflicted, according to MNPD.

Phillips told police he shot Estok after a lengthy interview at police headquarters Wednesday afternoon.

He faces charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping, police said. He is being held on a $725,000 bond and set to appear in court Friday, records show.

