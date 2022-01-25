Nashville man exonerated in 2000 murder sues city for $18 million over wrongful conviction

A man wrongfully convicted of a brutal murder is asking for $18 million from the city of Nashville.

Paul Shane Garrett, 49, was convicted of manslaughter in 2003 in connection with the 2000 North Nashville killing of Velma Tharpe, 30.

He was innocent, the courts found.

In August, after a push from the Tennessee Innocence Project and bolstered by a new report from the Davidson County District Attorney's Conviction Review Unit, all charges against Garrett were dismissed.

Now, he's suing the city and five individual police officers for their involvement in the investigation that sent him to prison for more than 10 years.

He filed a lawsuit Friday in federal court against Roy Dunaway, Jeff West, Dean Haney, David Miller, and E.J. Bernard, all then employed by the Metro Nashville Police Department. Also named as a defendant is Metro Nashville in its capacity of maintaining both MNPD and the District Attorney's office.

Tharpe was found early in the morning on June 15, 2000, in a North Nashville alley, dead from blunt force trauma to the head and neck, the medical examiner found. At the time, police investigated her death as possibly connected to a string of killings of Nashville sex workers.

Another man, Calvin Atchison, 52, was indicted on a first-degree murder charge in Tharpe's death in May. He was released on a $50,000 in August, and his case continues.

Atchison was linked to the crime by DNA evidence but a failure to follow up from both original investigators and then-prosecutors meant he was not fully investigated until 2011. An additional 10 years elapsed before another review of the case.

Much of the court case rested on alleged confessions made by Garrett in several interviews with police. But none of those confessions were recorded.

The new lawsuit reiterates that Garrett told officers nearly 50 times he didn't do it. The detectives attempted to coerce him into confessing, the lawsuit says, including by lying to him about DNA and other evidence supposedly found at the scene.

"The detectives repeatedly claimed that Mr. Garrett had changed his story or said

something different during a prior statement. Both detectives told Mr. Garrett, 'You are lying,' before listing the punishments that Mr. Garrett was facing, including the death penalty," according to the suit's summary of the investigation.

Both Dunaway and Bernard, in the years after the Garrett case, were publicly found to have "lied under oath and/or fabricated evidence on multiple occasions, including at or near the time that the Tharpe investigation was ongoing."

Neither are still employed by MNPD.

Garrett was also coerced into a guilty plea by poor representation, the suit claims.

He had been worn down by the investigation, his time in jail and a reported assertion from his attorney that if he didn't take the plea, he would most likely be executed.

"He sustained serious and incalculable losses and damages, including losses of his freedom for the 18 years he was wrongfully convicted, losing opportunities to bond and build memories with his family, losing the ability to maintain and pursue a career, and suffering from the substantial embarrassment and damage to his reputation," the suit says, as evidence for the damages he seeks.

The suit was filed Friday in federal court in Nashville. Neither the city nor the defendants had filed responses to the complaint as of Monday afternoon.

