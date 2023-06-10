Nashville man fatally shot by security guards at nightclub after parking lot fight

A Nashville man was fatally shot by security guards near a Demonbreun Street nightclub early Saturday after a fight broke out in the venue's parking lot, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The fight began as a verbal dispute outside of Vibes nightclub at around 12:50 a.m., according to Nashville police. Two security guards told police they fired at 33-year-old Patrick Charles after Charles began shooting at a car exiting the parking lot.

Charles was shot at least once and was pronounced dead at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The security guards told police they observed an argument involving Charles, his sister and his sister's boyfriend.

Police believe the dispute stemmed from an earlier argument between Charles' sister and her boyfriend. One security guard reported hearing the men threaten to retrieve guns as they argued in the parking lot before each went to their own vehicles.

As the boyfriend drove out of the parking lot, Charles began shooting at the car, according to police. Security guards told police they fired at Charles "in defense of others."

The investigation is ongoing and will be transferred to the District Attorney's Office when complete.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville man fatally shot by security guards at nightclub