Nashville man gets 12-year sentence for role in drug operation involving fentanyl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville man was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in federal prison for his role in a poly-drug distribution conspiracy that involved large amounts of fentanyl, heroin and meth.

In addition to the 12-year prison sentence, 38-year-old Anthony Bryant will have five years of supervised release, United States Attorney Henry Leventis for the Middle District of Tennessee said in a release announcing the sentencing.

“Drug trafficking, and specifically fentanyl trafficking, is having a devastating impact on communities throughout Middle Tennessee,” Leventis said. “Too many people have lost loved ones to this poison. This prosecution and the lengthy prison sentences handed down in this case reaffirm our commitment to fighting back and to holding drug traffickers accountable.”

Bryant is among four people who were charged in connection with the drug operation, which officials said took place in 2020. They were each charged after they were caught discussing the distribution of fentanyl and other drugs during a wiretap investigation.

When discussing the danger of fentanyl at the sentencing for Bryant Wednesday, United States District Judge Eli Richardson said, “fentanyl has [left] corpses all over this city.” On Oct. 5, 2022, Bryant pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl.

He also entered a guilty plea to charges of conspiracy to distribute a kilogram or more of heroin; 50 grams or more of methamphetamine; a quantity of cocaine; a quantity of cocaine base; multiple counts of distribution and possession with intent to distribute multiple kinds of drugs; possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking; and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

The case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. The task force works to identify, disrupt and dismantle the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs and transnational criminal organizations.

Bryant’s co-defendant, Carlos Wall, 48, of Franklin, previously was sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment, and co-defendant, Arthur Kinnard, 38, also of Franklin, previously was sentenced to 83 months in federal prison.

Co-defendant Samantha Brady, 27, of Nashville, Tennessee, has entered a guilty plea, and is scheduled to be sentenced on October 23, 2023.

