Nashville man sentenced to 25 years in federal prison over 2018 Knox meth bust

Dec. 1—LONDON — A Nashville man was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in federal prison in connection to a 2018 trafficking arrest that involved the largest amount of crystal meth ever seized in Knox County at that time.

Marlon Jermaine Johnson, 39, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Claria Horn Boom, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky, for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

According to evidence at trial, on November 18, 2018, Johnson led law enforcement officers with the Knox County Sheriff's Department on a high-speed chase through residential streets in Corbin before crashing into a gate and a parked car. Johnson then fled on foot, into a cemetery, where he was ultimately apprehended. During a search of his vehicle, law enforcement located more than a kilogram (more than two pounds) of methamphetamine and a loaded firearm.

Johnson was convicted in July 2022.

Under federal law, Johnson must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence. He will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for five years after his release from prison.

Carlton S. Shier IV, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; J. Todd Scott, Special Agent in Charge, DEA Louisville Field Division; and Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith jointly announced the sentence Wednesday.

The investigation was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Knox County Sheriff's Office, and Operation UNITE. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Trimble.

This case was prosecuted as part of the Department of Justice's "Project Safe Neighborhoods" Program (PSN), which is a nationwide, crime reduction strategy aimed at decreasing violent crime in communities. It involves a comprehensive approach to public safety — one that includes investigating and prosecuting crimes, along with prevention and reentry efforts. In the Eastern District of Kentucky, U.S. Attorney Shier coordinates PSN efforts in cooperation with various federal, state, and local law enforcement officials.

At press time, Johnson remained lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.