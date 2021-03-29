Nashville mayor declares emergency after deadly flooding

Rebecca Falconer
Record torrential rainfall lashing Tennessee has flooded Nashville-area buildings and resulted in the deaths of at least four people, authorities said Sunday.

Details: Nashville Mayor John Cooper (D) told a briefing 7 inches of rain had fallen in two days in Nashville — the second-highest on record. Authorities told the briefing at least 130 people were rescued from the floods overnight.

  • Cooper tweeted that he's signed an executive order "declaring a local state of emergency due to flooding" in the city. He's seeking state and federal resources to assist in the worst-affected area, Davidson County.

By the numbers: 5.75 inches of rain fell in Nashville on Saturday, making it the city's wettest March day on record, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The big picture: The flooding comes after powerful winds, rains, thunderstorms and hail that pummeled the Southeast last week, when deadly tornadoes struck Alabama and Georgia.

What to watch: While the rainfall has eased, flooding remains a real threat.

  • Per the NWS, the Cumberland River is forecast to peak at 49 feet by midnight Monday — 9 feet above the flood stage.

For the record: During the May 2010 floods that killed 36 people, the river crested at 51.86 feet, the Tennessean notes.

