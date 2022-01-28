Nashville mayor 'disturbed' after at least nine officers kill Landon Eastep on I-65

Scene from the Jan. 27, 2022, fatal police interstate shooting.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper expressed his frustrations Friday following the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old man along a city interstate one day earlier.

"Like many Nashvillians, I was disturbed by the shooting death of Landon Eastep," Cooper said in a statement posted to Twitter on Friday. "Over the past two years, we have implemented body-worn and dashboard camera, and begun to deploy mental health professionals in a co-response model with police.

"We will learn from this awful event and continue to do everything we can to prevent similar incidents in the future. My prayers go out to the Eastep family."

At least nine law enforcement officers opened fire on Eastep Thursday afternoon as he stood in the middle of Interstate 65 holding a box cutter, and an unidentified "metal, cylindrical object," the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported.

The Metro Nashville Police Department reported MNPD officers, Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers and an off-duty Mt. Juliet officer fatally shot Eastep near Harding Place about 10 miles south of downtown.

The shooting took place after 2 p.m. on Thursday.

At least one Nashville officer has already been removed from police duty.

Brian Murphy, a 25-year-veteran of the force, was identified as the person who fired two shots from a rifle after the extended volley of gunfire completed and Eastep was on the ground not moving.

MNPD Chief Drake on Friday said he was “saddened by any loss of life” in an emailed statement.

Drake also said his training staff were reviewing policy on similar situations. The department also announced he intends to soon expand a current pilot program pairing mental health clinicians with some officers to two new precincts, including Central and Midtown Hills.

District attorney pledges to release full TBI file

District Attorney Glenn Funk said he has reviewed footage of the shooting and plans to follow the TBI investigation closely, according to a statement released Friday afternoon.

Since 2017, the TBI and Funk’s office have established the investigating agency will be called in on any fatal shooting involving the police. This time is no different, he said.

“As district attorney, I ended the practice of allowing MNPD to conduct their own investigations of officer involved shootings. I immediately brought in the TBI and authorized them to conduct a full and impartial investigation of the entire incident,” Funk said in an emailed statement.

The "metal cylindrical object" police said Landon Eastep, 37, held when at least nine law enforcement officers opened fire on him, killing him on Jan. 27, 2022.

He said he would take “any appropriate action” when the investigation is complete, and pledged to release the full TBI report. He did not express an estimated timeline.

5 p.m. press conference

Attorney Joy Kimbrough, who said she is representing Eastep's family, announced she is holding a 5 p.m. news conference at the Historic Metro Courthouse.

