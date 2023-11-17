Nashville mayor, MNPD considering options to stop organized retail crime

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — After thieves hit the newly opened Tanger Outlets in Antioch, the outlet’s management and the Nashville-Davidson County mayor have a response to organized retail crime.

Tanger is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man and a woman who allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from the Michael Kors store at the newly-opened mall in South Nashville. That reward is in addition to the reward of up to $1,000 from Nashville Crime Stoppers.

Reward offered for information leading to arrest of Tanger Outlets shoplifters

A statement from Tanger management reads:

Security is a top priority for Tanger Nashville. Safety and security programs at the center include measures that are both seen and unseen, and all efforts are supported by local law enforcement. We will continue ongoing communication with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department and retailer security counterparts to share information and data to support our programs and protocol. Tanger maintains a zero-tolerance policy, which is also enforced by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

Mayor Freddie O’Connell said he had a briefing with Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake this week on organized retail crime, in light of the Tanger theft and the multiple, large-scale thefts at the Green Hills Mall this fall.

“I believe right now the Metro Nashville Police Department is appropriately focused on this and has actually been able to identify and apprehend multiple suspects in these scenarios and we are working on a comprehensive review of other parts of the criminal legal system that have not yet proven to be a disincentive to people involved in these activities,” O’Connell said.

⏩ Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

According to O’Connell, officials are looking at a variety of options.

“There is some activity around, can suspects, especially those who have multiple charges or outstanding warrants, are there opportunities for them to have assets frozen so that they cannot use proceeds from theft which are being tracked on social media, to post bond?” the mayor said.

Anyone who recognizes the two Tanger Outlet thieves is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.