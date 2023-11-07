Nashville mayor orders investigation after leak of school shooter’s writing

The mayor of Nashville, Tenn., on Monday ordered police to investigate the leak of three pages of the manifesto of the school shooter who killed 6 people at the Covenant School in March.

Conservative media host Steven Crowder posted the images online Monday, purporting them to be part of the shooter’s manifesto.

“I am greatly disturbed by today’s unauthorized release of three pages of writings from the Covenant shooter,” Nashville Police Chief John Drake said Monday in a statement. “This police department is extremely serious about the investigation to identify the person responsible.”

“This action showed a total disregard for Covenant families, as well as the court system, which has control of the shooter’s journals at the present time due to litigation filed earlier this year,” he added.

The shooter’s manifesto, which has not been disclosed publicly, is under court order to be kept private amidst a lawsuit from the parents of victims of the shooting filed earlier this year. The parents argue that keeping the shooter’s writings private prevents further trauma.

“This Court can shield [the parents] from a lifetime of abuse and harassment by the shooter from beyond the grave,” the suit from the parents reads. “The Parents believe that the large tranche of documents they do not object to will provide the public with the information needed to understand this horrific crime.”

“There is no compelling state interest in giving voice to a horrendous criminal,” it continued.

That lawsuit is still pending.

The six people killed in the shooting included three children and three school staff members. The shooter was killed by police at the scene.

In his order for an investigation, Mayor Freddie O’Connell said the effort may include local, state and federal law enforcement.

“I am deeply concerned with the safety, security and well-being of the Covenant families and all Nashvillans we are grieving,” he said.

