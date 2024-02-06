Nashville mayor's office seeks to create East Bank authority to oversee development

Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell's office is working with state partners to create an authority tasked with overseeing the development of Nashville's East Bank — the city's largest development project to date.

The East Bank Development Authority would oversee infrastructure development in a swath of East Bank land bounded by the Cumberland River and interstates to the north and east, spokesperson Alex Apple confirmed Tuesday. The area spans the 338-acre Imagine East Bank study area — including approximately 130 acres of Metro-owned land — and stretches from the PSC Metals recycling area to Oracle's campus.

The Metro Nashville Sports Authority will continue to oversee the development and operations of the new Tennessee Titans stadium, which is expected to complete construction in 2027.

"The East Bank is at the very beginning of a long process where continued rapid and transformational growth will occur," Metro Nashville Chief Development Officer Bob Mendes said in a statement. "By working together with our partners at the State, we can ensure this authority will deliver a high-quality neighborhood that will benefit everyone."

The new authority, first reported by Axios, would need approval from the Tennessee General Assembly and Nashville's council in keeping with the Private Act, a state law authorizing the creation of authorities overseeing major development projects.

Nashville has used authorities for other large-scale development projects, including the Music City Center, Bridgestone Arena, First Horizon Ballpark, GEODIS Park and Nissan Stadium.

The proposed structure and makeup of the authority is not clear, including whether the state would hold any appointment authority over the board's members.

State lawmakers may seek seats on the board, given the state has pledged several hundred million dollars to projects within the East Bank redevelopment area. State lawmakers approved $500 million in bonds for the new, enclosed Nissan Stadium, and a $200 million grant for the relocation of the Tennessee Performing Arts Center to a parcel on the East Bank.

Nashville has been at odds with state lawmakers over member appointment power for the Metro Nashville Sports Authority and Metro Nashville Airport Authority boards. Metro Nashville has so far prevailed in two lawsuits against state laws seeking to give state lawmakers more control over those local authorities.

Metro Council would maintain approval power over any bonds issued by the East Bank Development Authority.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville mayor seeks to create East Bank Development Authority