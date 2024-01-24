Nashville mayor's new transit director to leave office as city contemplates referendum

As Nashville hovers on the cusp of a transit referendum decision, a freshly hired top transit official is leaving the mayor's office.

Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell hired Tanisha Hall, founding CEO and principal of Fairpointe Planning, in mid-December to lead his administration's effort to evaluate the feasibility of holding a transit funding vote this year. He said earlier this month that he expected to make a decision around the end of January.

O'Connell confirmed Wednesday that Hall will be stepping down from her new position as director of transit and mobility.

Fairpointe Planning is a woman-owned business with Disadvantaged Business Enterprise certification, which expands exposure to contract opportunities.

"In the last month we have learned that Fairpointe's DBE status could be jeopardized by her role on the mayor's transit team and we absolutely want to respect and protect her leadership in equitable mobility and her entrepreneurship," O'Connell said in a statement.

Hall has more than a decade of experience in transportation planning, having served as director of long-range planning for the Tennessee Department of Transportation from 2012 through 2018. Hall's firm recently oversaw the community and stakeholder engagement process for Metro's ConnectDowntown draft study.

"We will miss her expertise but know she can continue to make an impact through Fairpointe's work with NDOT and WeGo," O'Connell wrote.

More: Could Nashville vote on mass transit next year? What a successful path may look like

The timeline to prepare for a potential November vote is tight. State law requires a transit referendum clear several hurdles to get on a ballot: a detailed transit improvement program to be developed and approved by an independent public accounting firm, the state comptroller and Metro Council sign off before the proposal can be posed to Nashville voters. The Davidson County Election Commission finalizes ballots after Aug. 22, allowing Metro just over seven months to complete these requirements.

Michael Briggs, director of mobility at Vanderbilt University's Transportation and Mobility Office, recently joined O'Connell's administration as director of transportation planning, tasked with evaluating the viability of a November transit vote and handling the "technical advisory pieces that would potentially go into a referendum."

He will return to Vanderbilt after his work in the mayor's office is complete in one to two years, according to O'Connell.

Director of Special Projects Sam Wilcox, a holdover staff member from former Mayor John Cooper's administration, will also leave O'Connell's administration for an undisclosed opportunity.

"Sam's dedication to projects like creating the Freeman Center at Burrus Hall, saving Fort Negley Park and shepherding the Imagine East Bank plan to reality in both Mayor Cooper's and my office has been a gift," O'Connell wrote.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville's new transit director to leave role as city nears referendum decision