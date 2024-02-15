When Nashville men excluded women from their clubs, they created Cable and it endures

Only 14% of executive leadership positions are held by women. That number, which is up from just 6% in 2016, is trending in the right direction, but still disheartening.

In a day and age where the importance of diversity and inclusivity is continually trumpeted, these statistics are further proof that there is still much work to be done. It is critically important to support organizations that provide the connections, encouragement, professional development programming and leadership coaching that women need to thrive.

One such organization is Cable, which will celebrate 45 years of helping women excel and lead in 2024. Cable was founded in 1979 when a group of Nashville businesswomen founded the organization because they were denied entry into a prominent Nashville civic organization because they weren’t men.

Fast forward to today and Cable has 150 members and exists to champion women, help them grow as leaders and elevate inclusivity and diversity in the workplace. Cable is also a space where women business owners and professionals can make connections and build long-lasting relationships.

Empowering women if valuable for them and for business

As part of its 45th anniversary, Cable will host the ATHENA Awards on March 28 at the Music City Center. Celebrated during Women’s History Month in March, the ATHENA Awards recognize “the embodiment of ATHENA’s spirit – exemplary leadership, superior performance, commitment to community, unselfish assistance to women and women’s issues.” A key component of the awards is to create opportunities for future leaders through scholarships for high school seniors and professional women who want to continue their education.

In addition to celebrating women who are breaking down barriers, Cable focuses on providing leadership training to help women succeed because bringing women to the table is more than just the right thing to do – it’s a smart move for businesses and communities. Diverse leadership teams draw from a broader range of viewpoints and experiences, which leads to better problem-solving, increased creativity and enhanced productivity.

By actively engaging and supporting women in their career or education journeys, organizations can tap into a diverse pool of skills, ideas and perspectives that contribute to innovation and overall success. Empowered women not only excel in their individual capacities but also contribute significantly to the collective growth of companies and industries.

Unity in purpose leads to positive change

The mission of Cable is two-fold, multi-industry and multi-generational. Empowering women from all walks of life is a valuable investment for a more inclusive, progressive and prosperous future.

Cable’s reach across Middle Tennessee has shaped women’s lives for many years and hopes to continue its mission of encouraging women in the workplace.

When women are gathered together and driven by a common desire, there is power behind the mission of positive change.

Contrecia Tharpe

Dr. Contrecia Tharpe is an author, communications practitioner and founder of FayeVaughn Creative, a boutique integrated marketing and communications firm in Nashville. Contrecia serves as the President-Elect for Cable and is part of other Nashville organizations such as Impact Youth Outreach, SCORE and Nashville’s Entrepreneur Center.

Julia Baker

Julia Baker is a Belmont University graduate, a business owner and the current president of Cable. For years, she has volunteered for organizations that make a difference in the lives of women and the community such as All About Women, The Women’s Political Collaborative, and The Breakfast Club of Nashville. Julia has also served on the boards of the Dismas House and the Nashville Children’s Theater.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville women founded Cable 45 years ago to empower each other