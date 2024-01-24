Nashville, Middle Tennessee weather: Lots of rain for all, flooding on tap for some areas

Despite the winter weather moving on, those Tennessee skys will be grey and overcast for a little longer as rain moves into the region for several days.

Nashville, along with the Middle Tennessee region, could see two to three inches of rain between now and Saturday night, the National Weather Service said Wednesday.

That's triggered a flood watch for much of Tennessee's southern counties through 6 p.m. Thursday. Nashville, and the surrounding counties are not included in the flood watch.

The greatest threat is for areas south of Interstate 40.

Heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms could lead to some flooding in flood prone, low lying areas as well as action level to minor flood stages in some rivers across Middle TN. Here is what we know (a thread) 👇 pic.twitter.com/6KISo8eNL3 — NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) January 23, 2024

"Heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms could lead to some flooding in flood-prone, low-lying areas," the weather service said.

Some rivers across Middle Tennessee could also see flooding.

Warmer temperatures will prevail during these rainy days, but will drop down into a more seasonal range once the rain moves out.

Nashville forecast

Thursday: Chance of precipitation 90% with showers and a possible thunderstorm before 5 p.m. Highs will be around 65 degrees with overnight lows around 51.

Friday: A 20% chance of showers in the afternoon with a high near 59. chances of rain increase to 50% in the evening with a low around 48 degrees.

Saturday: A 90% chance of showers and a thunderstorm during the day with a high near 57 and overnight lows around 40.

Sunday: Cloudy with a high near 45 and over night lows around 34.

Monday: Partly sunny with a high near 47 and over night lows around 32.

Nashville area radar

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: TN weather: Lots of rain expected for Nashville, Middle Tennessee