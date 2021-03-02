Nashville music club owners recall night the music died

  • In this March 3, 2020, file photo, a man walks by The Basement East, a live music venue, on March 3, 2020, after a tornado hit Nashville, Tenn. It has been nearly a year since deadly storms tore across Nashville and other parts of Tennessee, killing more than 20 people and damaging more than 140 buildings. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
  • FILE — In this March 3, 2020, file photo, a road separates properties filled with debris near Lebanon, Tenn. It has been nearly a year since deadly tornados tore across Nashville and other parts of Tennessee as families slept. The March 3 storm killed more than 20 people, some in their beds, as it struck after midnight. More than 140 buildings were destroyed across a swath of Middle Tennessee, burying people in rubble and basements. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
  • FILE — In this March 3, 2020, file photo, Faith Patton looks over buildings destroyed by storms in Nashville, Tenn. It has been nearly a year since deadly tornados tore across Nashville and other parts of Tennessee as families slept. The March 3 storm killed more than 20 people, some in their beds, as it struck after midnight. More than 140 buildings were destroyed across a swath of Middle Tennessee, burying people in rubble and basements. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
  • FILE — In this March 3, 2020, file photo, a woman walks past buildings damaged by storms in Nashville, Tenn. It has been nearly a year since deadly tornados tore across Nashville and other parts of Tennessee as families slept. The March 3 storm killed more than 20 people, some in their beds, as it struck after midnight. More than 140 buildings were destroyed across a swath of Middle Tennessee, burying people in rubble and basements. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
  • FILE - In this March 3, 2020, file photo, a man walks past storm debris Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. It has been nearly a year since deadly tornados tore across Nashville and other parts of Tennessee as families slept. The March 3 storm killed more than 20 people, some in their beds, as it struck after midnight. More than 140 buildings were destroyed across a swath of Middle Tennessee, burying people in rubble and basements. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
  • A board with names of music acts sits in a room with other items to be put back in place as work is done to rebuild The Basement East, a live music venue, Feb. 25, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. The building was destroyed by a tornado March 3, 2020, and the difficulties of reopening were compounded by COVID-19. Now, as the anniversary of the two catastrophic events approaches, the owners hope to reopen their doors, this time with masks and tables spread out throughout their 5,000 square foot space. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
  • Mike Grimes, left, and Dave Brown, co-owners of The Basement East, talk inside the rebuilt music venue Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. The building was destroyed by a tornado March 3, 2020, and the difficulties of reopening were compounded by COVID-19. Now, as the anniversary of the two catastrophic events approaches, the owners hope to reopen their doors, this time with masks and tables spread out throughout their 5,000 square foot space. Amid signs that the virus is slowing its spread and more people are getting vaccines, they've set their sights on spring. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
  • Dave Brown, left, talks with Michael Lawson, an electrician working on the rebuilding of The Basement East, on Feb. 25, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Brown is one of the owners of the live music venue which was damaged by a tornado March 3, 2020. The walls, including the one behind Brown with the "I Believe in Nashville" logo, were heavily damaged and the roof was torn off. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
  • A framed poster from a performance by the late John Prine sits on a table with posters of other acts as work continues to reopen The Basement East, a live music venue, Feb. 25, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. The building was destroyed by a tornado March 3, 2020, and the difficulties of reopening were compounded by COVID-19. Now, as the anniversary of the two catastrophic events approaches, the owners hope to reopen their doors, this time with masks and tables spread out throughout their 5,000 square foot space. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
  • Dave Brown, left, and Mike Grimes, co-owners of The Basement East, pose inside the rebuilt music venue Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. The building was destroyed by a tornado March 3, 2020, and the difficulties of reopening were compounded by COVID-19. Now, as the anniversary of the two catastrophic events approaches, the owners hope to reopen their doors, this time with masks and tables spread out throughout their 5,000 square foot space. Amid signs that the virus is slowing its spread and more people are getting vaccines, they've set their sights on spring. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Nashville Tragedies-One Year Later

KIMBERLEE KRUESI
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — When frantic messages started trickling in that a tornado had hit a beloved music venue in Nashville, Mike Grimes told himself it couldn't possibly be that bad.

Could Basement East really be destroyed? Just hours before, the club Grimes co-owns had hosted a benefit concert for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

Affectionately known as “The Beast,” the club was only 5 years old, but already had established a reputation as one of Nashville’s trendiest music spots, across the river from the city's tourist-laden honky-tonks on lower Broadway.

The venue, with a capacity limit of 475, quickly became known as a premier site for hosting big-name acts in an intimate setting. Margo Price, Cage the Elephant, John Prine, Maggie Rogers, Maren Morris, Sturgill Simpson and many others played there.

Maybe, Grimes thought desperately as he drove over to the club, the people texting him about the destruction were exaggerating.

But when he pulled up to The Beast, his stomach dropped. The tornado had ripped the roof cleanly off a little after 1 a.m., crumbling the majority of the walls and leaving a tangled mess of destruction behind.

“You just don't want to believe it,” Grimes said. “It was immediate shock.”

The March 3 storm killed more than 20 people, some in their beds, as it struck after midnight. More than 140 buildings were destroyed across a roughly 60-mile (97-kilometer) swath of Middle Tennessee, burying people in rubble and basements.

The six Basement East staffers who were cleaning up after the Sanders event escaped harm by running to the actual basement of the building just minutes before the powerful EF-3 tornado roared down the street. It took two staffers to shut the door against the winds, just as the twister passed over.

Right on the heels of the tornadoes, the virus outbreak slammed into the state with brute force last spring, and by Thanksgiving, Tennessee ranked among the worst hit in the country, with a record number of hospitalizations and cases. To date, more than 11,000 residents have died from COVID-19.

The pandemic hit Nashville’s renowned music scene particularly hard. Small, intimate clubs weren’t designed to factor in virus-control measures such as social distancing.

“It’s so strange to have a scenario where the building is gone and then we have something ... like COVID-19,” a confluence of devastating occurrences “that has never happened like this in our lifetime,” Grimes said.

As the virus raged on, the dream of once again packing Basement East full of music lovers seemed shakier than ever.

“There were times that thought crossed my mind: ‘It’s not going to happen,’” Brown said.

The club first opened its doors in 2015, but it took nearly five years for the venue to turn a profit. It wasn’t until 2020 that Brown and Grimes felt they could breathe, that what they were doing was working. The partners — who describe themselves as grown teenagers with a love for rock ‘n’ roll — had wanted to celebrate their five-year anniversary in April 2020, but the tornado and pandemic had other plans.

Now, as the anniversary of the two catastrophic events approaches, the partners are hoping to finally reopen. Amid signs that virus cases are dropping and with more people getting vaccinated, they’ve set their sights on this spring. But they still plan to require patrons to wear masks and will spread tables out throughout the club’s 5,000-square-foot (465-square-meter) space.

When the tornado struck Basement East last March, it left one thing standing: A portion of a wall mural with the slogan, “I believe in Nashville.”

Like that wall, the city itself is steadfast and resilient, Brown and Grimes note. Both believe Nashville's central role in the world of American entertainment and culture will ensure that it perseveres.

“The magic of music,” Brown said. “That’s what makes this place so strong.”

