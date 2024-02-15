Nashville needs affordable housing. But changing zoning law starts with listening to NIMBYs.

Countless memes of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce yelling at coach Andy Reid during the Super Bowl appeared on social media, but one struck a nerve on an issue literally close to home for Nashville residents.

Former Metro Council member and ex mayoral official Fabian Bedne posted the meme to X, writing in all caps: “You can't lower the cost of housing in Nashville without more density!”

His post spurred a passionate back-and-forth around affordability, NIMBY-ism (Not in my Backyard) and the costs of building more homes in a city that has increasingly seen rents and sales prices far outpace wage growth.

The football game took place just a few days after the council punted on local bills to amend zoning laws to allow for more types of housing – including duplexes and quadruplexes – to be built in the city’s urban core. The vote was split with Vice Mayor Angie Henderson breaking the tie to defer the discussion to the council’s April 2 meeting.

That was a smart move. Nashville needs to reform to its 26-year-old zoning code, which has not kept up with the rapid growth and changes in the city. But, here's a warning: Supporters will not succeed if they alienate skeptical residents and fellow colleagues who may have some honest misgivings about changes to their neighborhoods and lifestyles.

Why taking more time on updating housing laws matters

History shows that when residents feel the city is pushing a policy down people’s throats that could change their quality of life – real or perceived –, they push back hard.

Think about the failed transit efforts over the last decade such as The Amp downtown-to-West End Avenue bus rapid transit service or the referendum that 64% of voters rejected.

Residents – and their council members – deserve details and reasonable time to process how these proposals will affect them. They may have questions about neighborhood character and history, property values, accessibility and infrastructure. They cannot just be ignored and criticized as NIMBY hysteria, or nothing will advance.

The tied vote shows there’s a lack of agreement, but it also demonstrates an opportunity to come to some common ground and compromise.

Neighbor 2 Neighbor, an organization that works to bring neighborhood leaders and community partners together, is organizing a public virtual event at 7:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, Feb. 22, where the council’s proposed zoning changes will be discussed by stakeholders with differing views including one of the bill sponsors, At-Large Council Member Quin Evans-Segall. Register at: https://www.n2n.solutions/calendar

Why changes to housing policy are so important

The last time zoning laws changed in Nashville was on Jan. 1, 1998.

The city’s population was about 550,000 in 2000 and it’s now more than 700,000 – a 27% increase.

Meanwhile, the Greater Nashville Regional Council reported in 2023 that the income to afford a home in 14 Middle Tennessee counties – including Davidson, Rutherford and Williamson – exceeded each county’s median household income by between 35% and 85%.

In Nashville, the value of a typical home was $430,169 and the household income needed to afford that home was $120,704. However, median household income in the county was only $66,132.

At the same time, 33% of households were considered cost burdened.

Affordable housing is a crisis in Middle Tennessee and all over the country.

This is a problem affecting rural, suburban and urban communities alike – and Nashville-Davidson County includes all those types.

Efforts to make significant changes to housing laws have been met with opposition. In 2018, the Tennessee General Assembly, for example, preempted a local law mandating developers to offer a portion of new units under the market rate, also known as “inclusionary zoning.”

In recent years, policy that has stuck includes beefing up the city’s Barnes Housing Trust Fund and offering developers incentives, called Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT), to voluntarily build more affordable housing.

Heed a former mayor’s advice on the zoning conversation

The Tennessean reported that Mayor Freddie O’Connell said he is “looking forward” to how the Metro Codes department and Metro Council members respond to the proposals. He said that zoning matters are “generally the domain of Council” – which one can appreciate since he is a former district council member.

Plus, his attention will be focused on increasing investments in transportation and infrastructure and a possible transit referendum in November.

The zoning discussion is a headache for any mayor.

After his 2021 State of Metro, I asked O’Connell’s predecessor, Mayor John Cooper, about updating zoning laws.

“The reality is we have accepted in America that the community has the right to participate in zoning decisions,” Cooper said. “That doesn't mean that they make the decision, but they certainly are encouraged in our city to participate in their neighborhood and density. It's very hard to deny them that right.”

He added: "Council people are not sponsoring zoning that is unpopular.”

The last quote is something that Metro Council members must keep in mind as they do the important work of spurring more affordable housing while not alienating a bunch of their constituents at the same time.

