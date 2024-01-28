Nashville neighborhood named among ‘friendliest’ in US: analysis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville neighborhood is being named among the most friendly in the United States, according an analysis by All Star Home.

All Star Home compiled a list of the 200 most-viewed city neighborhoods on Zillow in 2022 to conduct the study.

The home improvement company then analyzed nearly 150,000 Google reviews from 2023 for businesses in those neighborhoods to determine which were the friendliest.

“From banks and bars to coffee shops and grocery stores, we analyzed the reviews of businesses people regularly visit, using the percentage of reviews with the word “friendly” in them to determine our rankings,” explained All Star Home.

One Nashville neighborhood was named among the top 100 friendliest areas, according to the list.

Nashville’s West Meade neighborhood ranked No. 91 on the list with 10.74% reviews including the word “friendly.”

Based on the study, the friendliest neighborhoods are located in Western states as a whopping six out of the top 10 made the list.

The study also found that Trader Joe’s is the friendliest well-known store, which was described as friendly in 15.35% of reviews.

In fact, the California-based grocery chain is planning to open open it’s fourth Tennessee location in Murfreesboro, according to Mayor Shane McFarland.

To see which neighborhoods All Star Home named the “friendliest,” click here.

