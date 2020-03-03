A Nashville news station captured a tornado ripping through its parking lot while live on the air

An image from a video taken by the Twitter user Daniel Ally showing a tornado ripping through Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday.

A Nashville, Tennessee, news station was live on the air when a tornado hit its newsroom parking lot.

The NC5 reporter Chris Conte uploaded a video from the live broadcast to Twitter showing the moments when the tornado struck.

Other Twitter users also uploaded videos of the tornado hitting parts of the city. The National Weather Service said the tornado was an "extremely dangerous storm" and advised people in the area to seek immediate shelter.

The National Weather Service advises people in a tornado to go to a safer place like a basement, safe room, or interior room and to stay away from windows or open areas. Read the full tornado safety guide here.

A newsroom in downtown Nashville, Tennessee, was live on the air when a major tornado struck. The NC5 reporter Chris Conte recorded the broadcast and uploaded a video of the event to Twitter.

"This is terrifying," he wrote. "A tornado just hit @NC5 in downtown Nashville. It's 12:44am."

The news host can be heard in the video frantically exclaiming that the storm was "hitting Channel 5" and saying it was going through the station's parking lot.

Watch the extraordinary video below:

Other users also uploaded videos of the storm hitting neighborhoods in Nashville.

At the time of publication, according to the Nashville National Weather Service, a tornado watch was in effect for the cities of Cookeville, Algood, and Monterey, all east of Nashville, until 2:15 a.m. CT. Severe thunderstorm and flash-flood warnings were also in effect for many areas across the region.

