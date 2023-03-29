Nashville officer who helped take down school shooter a UD grad

An officer who took down an active shooter at a private Christian school is a University of Dayton graduate.

Metro Nashville Officer Rex Engelbert graduated from UD in 2018 with a degree in criminal justice.

A source affiliated with UD independently confirmed to News Center 7 that Engelbert was a student at the university.

>> RELATED: Nashville shooting: Officers’ response in taking down shooter was ‘textbook’

Engelbert, a Chicago native, was part of a team of first responders called to The Covenant School Monday morning after reports of an active shooter.

Engelbert has been with the police department for four years, according to Metro Nashville Police Department.

He, along with Officer Michael Collazo, fired on the shooter, identified by police as Audrey Hale, ultimately killing them, according to the police department.

Hale shot and killed six people, including three 9-year-olds.

Body camera footage was released by the police department Tuesday.

>> RELATED: Covenant School shooting live updates

It shows officers searching the building — as they approach upstairs gunshots can be heard.

As they move to a common area, Hale can be seen and shots are fired toward officers.

The officers then return fire, striking and ultimately killing Hale.

The victims were identified as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney, all age 9; Cynthia Peak, 61; Katherine Koonce, 60; and Mike Hill, 61, according to police.

The Uvalde Foundation, which formed in response to a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school, commemorated Engelbert and Collazo, as well as other officers who responded to the shooting at The Covenant School.

A GoFundMe has been set up to support victims.