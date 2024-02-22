Nashville pastor misused state grant funds, comptroller finds

A local pastor is under scrutiny after a Tennessee Comptroller's report this week found that he paid himself and his church thousands of dollars in state grant funds meant for his nonprofit organization.

Pastor Curtis Bryant heads the Greater Heights Missionary Baptist Church in Nashville and is executive director of Successful Survivors, a nonprofit that supports people with mental health and substance abuse issues.

The nonprofit in 2018 won a $299,670 grant from the state Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services to buy and renovate a local rehabilitation house.

But the comptroller’s report found that Successful Survivors’ executive director paid himself $27,000 in “developer fees” that were not approved under the grant funding and failed to provide any written documentation to justify the payments.

Investigators also found that $4,000 in grant funds were funneled to Greater Heights Missionary Baptist Church, which was prohibited under grant guidelines.

Bryant could not be reached for comment.

Additionally, the report found the nonprofit failed to provide invoices for 34 payments totaling more than $9,000 related to the rehabilitation house’s renovation, paid nearly $2,000 in taxes using grant funds and filed false information with the Internal Revenue Service and Tennessee Secretary of State.

The investigation’s results have been sent to the district attorney’s office for review, the report noted.

“Nonprofits must ensure they collect and retain adequate documentation to support grant expenditures,” Comptroller Jason Mumpower said in a statement. “It’s also vital the Board of Directors provide adequate oversight to implement internal controls over financial reporting and other operations.”

