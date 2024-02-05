Nashville pauses use of Fusus surveillance tech after original contract skirted rules

Metro Nashville Police are no longer using technology from a surveillance hub contractor as of Monday, according to At-large Council member Delishia Porterfield.

Nashville's council had been poised to consider a $250,000 increase in the value of Metro's contract with Fusus, a company that consolidates video surveillance footage and data from public and participating privately owned sources to create a cloud-based "real-time crime center." That legislation will be withdrawn, and planned presentations on the technology and a public hearing set for Tuesday are canceled.

Nashville entered into an initial $175,000 contract with the company in September 2022 without Metro Council approval or a public hearing — both of which are required by Metro Code for contracts involving certain surveillance technology.

Metro staff analysis of the proposed contract extension stated the original contract should have been subject to those rules.

An interactive map of South Bend, Indiana, captured on Dec. 14, 2022, shows how the Fusus system is used for real-time monitoring.

"The technology will not be used until the contract is amended to remove all surveillance and camera access," Porterfield wrote in a statement posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday afternoon. That amended contract will be active until the current contract period expires in September.

At O'Connell's direction, Metro Legal Director Wallace Dietz worked with the Metro Nashville Police Department over the weekend, ultimately terminating the department's use of the Fusus software's surveillance feature, Deputy Communications Director Alex Apple wrote in a statement Monday.

MNPD and Fusus will negotiate an amendment to the current contract that will remove the software's access to public cameras.

Porterfield stated on social media that Fusus "does a lot more than surveillance" and the services maintained through the amended contract will be explained when the legislation is withdrawn.

Spread the word! MNPD is NO LONGER using FUSUS as of today. The current contract will be amended to remove surveillance. The legislation will be withdrawn. Today's presentation will be rescheduled for the Fall when the legislation comes back. See below for details. Please share. pic.twitter.com/WbgnoyvfhS — Delishia Danielle Porterfield (@DelishiaForNash) February 5, 2024

Metro will negotiate a new contract with Fusus before that expiration. If the contract includes surveillance elements, it will be brought before the council for consideration and will be subject to a public hearing.

O'Connell said Friday that Metro Legal reviewed how its staff allowed the original contract to be approved without following Metro Code requirements.

"I have requested process improvement recommendations here to make sure this kind of thing doesn't happen again," he said.

The surveillance element of the contract, O'Connell said, was missed because the initial contract's value was not high enough to trigger the need for Council approval.

The contract is a "sole-source" contract, meaning the city did not seek bids from multiple companies. Metro Code requires council approval for any sole-source contracts valued at $250,000 or higher.

The amended contract that will be in effect through September will have a value of less than $250,000, Apple stated.

"This is an opportunity to facilitate an improvement to Metro procurement processes and legal review," Apple wrote. "Metro procurement is implementing a system that will red flag any contracts that involve video or surveillance for possible public hearing and council approval."

O'Connell said in a statement Monday that he is "grateful" to all parties for working together toward a solution and improved procurement systems and training.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville pauses surveillance tech after contract skirted rules