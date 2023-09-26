Nashville PD charge 21-year-old driver in connection with June crash that killed passenger

A 21-year-old man is facing multiple charges including vehicular homicide by intoxication in connection with a June fatal crash on Charlotte Pike that killed a Cheatham County man.

Investigators say Jonathan Mark Wingate was driving a Jeep northeast at a high rate of speed when he lost control, rolled the vehicle onto its side and slid into four other vehicles. A passenger inside the Jeep, Derek Doster, 36, of Kingston Springs, died after he was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Wingate was critically injured but survived.

He was arrested Monday by the Cheatham County Sheriff's Office.

Police say Wingate, who tested positive for THC after the crash, has been charged with possession of methamphetamine, six counts of reckless aggravated assault and for not having a driver's license.

He is being held on $232,000 bond.

