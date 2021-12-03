Nashville police: 19-year-old arrested in connection to fatal shooting of roommate in June

Nashville police made an arrest in connection to the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Dantay Campbell.

Aniyah Jones, 19, is charged with second-degree murder and evidence tampering in relation to the slaying, according to Nashville police.

The shooting took place at about 6:30 p.m. on June 6 at a home on the 1200 block of 14th Avenue South.

Police said Campbell and Jones, who lived together, got into an argument before the shooting occurred.

After the incident, Nashville police recovered a rifle in a nearby dumpster.

Jones is being held on a $75,000 bond as of Friday afternoon.

Adam Friedman is The Tennessean’s evening reporter covering breaking news, crime, cops and a little bit of everything else. If you have a news tip, he wants it. Email him at afriedman@tennessean.com or call him at 731-431-8517.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Police: 19-year-old arrested in connection to fatal shooting of roommate