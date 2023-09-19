Nashville Police: 40-year-old man dies after Sept. 3 Sylvan Street shooting

Metro police are investigating after a 40-year-old man died from his injuries over the weekend after being shot almost two weeks ago.

Corey Bryant was seen arguing with a woman before he was critically wounded in the 500 block of Sylvan Street at about 3 a.m. on Sept. 3, investigators said.

Bryant was hit in the abdomen and died after he was discharged from a local hospital Thursday then readmitted Saturday with medical complications, police said.

Anyone with information about the person who shot Bryant on Sylvan Street is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward of up to $5,000 in homicide cases.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville police seek clues deadly Sylvan Street shooting