Nashville police: 5 years after man killed in alley a suspect is charged

Five years after a 66-year-old man was shot to death in an alley in North Nashville, a 26-year-old is now in jail charged with first-degree murder.

Frazier Bernard Lumpkins was found unresponsive in an alley near the 1700 block of 23rd Avenue North on July 15, 2018. He'd been shot multiple times.

Witnesses told police they heard gunshots about 30 minutes before a passerby found Lumpkins, police said in 2018.

Police said late Monday that Tijuan Vaughn was indicted by a grand jury in connection with the case and transported from a Kentucky detention facility to Nashville to face the charges.

The shooting happened during an argument, according to police

Vaughn was booked into the Downtown Detention Center on charges of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of vandalism.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville police: Man charged in 2018 homicide cold case