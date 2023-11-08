Nashville police: 7 officers on 'administrative assignment' after leak of Covenant shooting documents

Seven Metro Nashville Police officers are on "administrative assignment" after three purported pages from the Covenant School shooter's notebook were released by a conservative media personality.

The seven officers have "full police power" and the assignments are "non-punitive" and meant to protect the ongoing investigation, according to a spokeperson with MNPD. Nashville police are not naming the officers.

The notebook, and what's written inside, is the subject of pending litigation. Several groups, including The Tennessean, sued Metro Nashville after records requests for access to those documents were denied. The school and several families have intervened in the lawsuit to prevent the release of the documents.

Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell ordered an investigation into the alleged leak Monday.

“I have directed Wally Dietz, Metro’s Law Director, to initiate an investigation into how these images could have been released," O'Connell said in a statement. "That investigation may involve local, state, and federal authorities. I am deeply concerned with the safety, security, and well-being of the Covenant families and all Nashvillians who are grieving.

The Tennessean has not independently confirmed the authenticity of the documents released by Steven Crowder. Dietz said Monday that he couldn't confirm or deny the authenticity of the documents because of pending litigation.

Metro Nashville Police released a statement Monday saying the images were not affiliated with its investigation and were not crime scene photos.

The release of the pages shocked and angered many Covenant School family members.

"We knew these writings, these thoughts from the shooter were heinous … the damage done today is already significant, and I'm worried it's only going to grow," said Brent Leatherwood, a Covenant parent.

Kirsten Fiscus is a breaking news reporter for The Tennessean. Contact her at kfiscus@tennessean.com or follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, @KDFiscus.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville shooting: Seven police officers on administrative assignment