Nashville police make arrest in 2022 homicide investigation

Nashville police arrested a man after a warrant was issued last week charging him with criminal homicide in connection with a 2022 homicide.

Jermaine Jenkins, 42, was booked into the Downtown Detention Center early Monday.

According to Jenkins' arrest affidavit, police were called to the Marathon gas station in the 200 block of West Trinity Lane on Sept. 5, 2022. Officers found Christopher Goodale, 43, in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Goodale died at the scene, police said in 2022.

A witness told police a vehicle, driven by Jenkins, fled from the gas station, according to the affidavit. A second witness identified Jenkins from a line-up, the affidavit said.

Jenkins is being held in lieu of a $500,000 bond.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Police make arrest after man died at Nashville gas station in 2022