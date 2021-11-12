Nashville police make an arrest in connection to killing of 16-year-old girl

Sarah Birdsong-Tolbert holds a portrait of her granddaughter Ja'Niya Birdsong in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. Ja'Niya was 16 years old when she was shot and killed Sunday night.

Nashville police made an arrest in connection to the slaying of 16-year-old Ja'Niya Birdsong.

Mohamed Sowa, 21, is charged with criminal homicide in connection to the September 26 fatal shooting of Birdsong, and the wounding of a 17-year-old girl outside a home on the 3800 block of Eckhart Drive.

Nashville Police said the 17-year-old was Sowa's ex-girlfriend.

On the day of the shooting, the two argued outside the Eckhart Drive home. Sowa then drove off in a car where the gunshots that struck both girls were fired from, according to police.

Nashville police said the investigation into the shooting would continue.

Sowa is being held at the Davidson County jail on a $500,000 bond.

'HER DEATH BROKE MY HEART': Ja'Niya Birdsong's grandmother remembers slain teen as a jokester and hard worker

Adam Friedman is The Tennessean’s evening reporter covering breaking news, crime, cops and a little bit of everything else. If you have a news tip, he wants it. Email him at afriedman@tennessean.com or call him at 731-431-8517.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville police arrest Mohamed Sowa in killing of Ja'Niya Birdsong