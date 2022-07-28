Nashville police arrest man after 74-year-old woman reports rape

Rachel Wegner and Logan Washburn, Nashville Tennessean
·2 min read
Nashville Police Chief John Drake speaks during a news conference at the MNPD headquarters Tuesday announcing the arrest of Phillip Hayes, 46.
Nashville Police Chief John Drake speaks during a news conference at the MNPD headquarters Tuesday announcing the arrest of Phillip Hayes, 46.

This story includes details of rape. If you have experienced rape, sexual assault or sexual abuse, the Sexual Assault Center (SAC) provides free counseling, advocate services and free forensic exams at their SAFE Clinic for anyone. To reach the 24/7 crisis line, please call the Sexual Assault Center at 1-800-879-1999 or contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.

Phillip Hayes, 46, has been charged after a 74-year-old woman said she was raped Saturday in her home, Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake said.

Hayes was arrested just before 7 a.m. Tuesday, Drake said. He faces charges of aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated burglary.

Hayes confessed to being the man in a surveillance photo previously released by police, Drake said. Laboratory testing also matched Hayes' DNA to the scene.

He was initially arrested on charges of assaulting an officer, auto burglary, resisting arrest and possession of meth, according to MNPD. He is set to appear before a judge Thursday, records show.

PREVIOUSLY: Nashville detectives seek help finding man suspected of raping of 74-year-old woman

How the arrest unfolded

The woman said on Saturday she started to walk inside her home on Bowling Avenue after completing yard work. That's when she encountered a man she did not know, who then sexually assaulted her, according to MNPD.

Surveillance footage captured a man with a bandana over his face leaving the home. Police released a screen shot of the footage over the weekend.

On Tuesday, residents in the 900 block of Gale Lane said a man rang a doorbell several times and rummaged through a vehicle around 4:20 a.m., Drake said.

Officers searched for the man, later identified as Hayes, but were unable to find him. Police also spotted a minivan abandoned in a ditch on Gale Lane. The minivan was a rental reported stolen earlier this month from a hotel parking lot.

After a wrecker pulled away with the minivan around 5:25 a.m., police said Hayes walked up Gale Lane. An officer recognized him and attempted to detain him, Drake said. Hayes began yelling, flailed his arms and fled, according to MNPD.

Hayes was ultimately arrested around 7 a.m. after emerging from a wooded area in the 2500 block of Eighth Avenue South.

Drake said the arrest took a "very dangerous man off our streets" and he lauded officers who helped catch him.

“I know that today’s charges are a relief to residents in neighborhoods surrounding Bowling Avenue who, understandably, were shaken and scared by what occurred Saturday," Drake said Thursday morning in a news release. “This was a horrendous crime."

Police: Hayes has charges in other states

Hayes had no previous arrest history in Nashville, MNPD said. It was not clear how long he lived in the area prior to Saturday.

In May, Hayes was arrested in Lebanon on charges of driving without a license, auto theft and misdemeanor drug possession, police said. He also has an arrest history in Florida and Kentucky.

Find reporter Rachel Wegner at rawegner@tennessean.com or on Twitter @rachelannwegner.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville police arrest man in connection with rape of 74-year-old

Recommended Stories

  • Global growth headed down as inflation surge to endure

    The global economy is mired in a serious slowdown, with some key economies at high risk of recession and only sparse meaningful cooling in inflation likely over the coming year, according to Reuters polls of hundreds of economists worldwide. Most central banks are only part-way through a still-urgent cycle of interest rate rises as many policymakers make up for a collective error in judgment last year thinking supply chain-related inflation pressures would not last. That carries with it another risk - central banks moving too quickly without taking time to assess damage from the fastest interest rate rises in more than a generation following over a decade of near-zero rates.

  • Coinbase SEC Probe Into Listed Tokens Has Crypto Traders Rattled

    (Bloomberg) -- The US Securities and Exchange Commission’s scrutiny of digital currencies that are listed on Coinbase Global Inc. is igniting concerns that a major crackdown for the rest of the industry is imminent.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Ami

  • Nashville detectives seek man suspected of raping of 74-year-old woman

    Metro Nashville police detectives are searching for a man after a 74-year-old woman said she was raped Saturday.

  • Fed hikes interest rates again — but high prices, inflation not likely to budge

    Consumers who have been borrowing on credit cards to cover higher prices will face more of a squeeze after the Fed's fourth rate hike in five months.

  • Sen. Kristina Roegner: After abortion ruling, here's why we're planning to foster children

    it is crucial for the pro-life community to support women who find themselves with unwanted pregnancies with more than words.

  • Three Arrows Liquidators May Try to Force Founders to Cooperate

    (Bloomberg) -- Liquidators overseeing the wind-down of Three Arrows Capital may soon try to force founders Kyle Davies and Su Zhu to help clean up the mess left behind by the crypto hedge fund’s collapse.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 Relief

  • This Common Investing Tactic Is Almost Certain to Fail

    After a particularly strong 2021, the three major stock market indexes have gotten off to a rocky start in 2022. While the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average are down 5.92% and 3.43% this year, respectively, the Nasdaq Composite Index has dropped more than 10% in 2022. The recent volatility may have some investors reevaluating their strategies and considering how they can better time the market to capitalize on periods of growth and avoid inevitable downturns.

  • GDP likely to show U.S. economy narrowly avoided recession in the second quarter

    The economy may have shrunk for the second quarter in a row based on the government's official scorecard, but it doesn't mean the U.S. has already sunk into a second recession in three years.

  • Suspect charged with attempted murder in Panama City motel shooting

    A man was transported to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds after a shooting at a Panama City motel on Wednesday morning.

  • Pelosi inviting members of Congress for Taiwan trip

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has extended an invitation to members of Congress to join her on a planned trip to Taiwan, according to a House aide. Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas), the ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, was invited to join the Speaker to visit Taipei but is unable to attend because…

  • Black Women Weren’t Always Welcome In Luxury Spaces — This Is Why We Should Make It Our Own

    How do you define “luxury?” The first things that might come to mind: the latest designer It bag, a multi-course tasting menu at the neighborhood’s buzziest restaurant, a vacation at a pricey resort in some far-flung destination. While luxury may often be associated with expensive, extravagant products and experiences, for some, it runs much deeper than materialism — it’s how you perceive it. For Black women who weren’t always welcome in these spaces, luxury is doing what makes you happy and per

  • 'People are dying needlessly' judge says in sentencing Chad Brown gang members to lengthy terms

    The violence stems from rivalry between the Chad Brown and East Side street gangs that dated back to 2005.

  • Suspected forest arsonist detained and tied to tree by local residents before arrest

    A man who was suspected of purposefully setting forest fires in a remote section of woods was tracked down and confronted by three local residents who tied him to a tree until authorities could arrest him, police say. The incident occurred on Monday at approximately 1:46 p.m. when the Curry County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting active fires near Mariel Lodge and Rogue River Ranch located in deep southwest Oregon in an area that is only accessible by river or by Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management roads, according to a statement posted by Curry County Sheriff John Ward on social media. A Bureau of Land Management employee who initially made the call to the United States Fire Service (USFS) in Medford, Oregon, and was in the area of the fires at the time reported that a white male adult had been spotted walking along the gravel road leading to Mariel Lodge and Rogue River Ranch allegedly starting the fires, police say.

  • Drake Explains 14-Minute Private Jet Flight After Being Called 'Part Of The Problem'

    The Canadian rapper claimed "logistics" were to blame for the flight and that his $185 million jet was merely being transported from one airport to another.

  • Pastor’s children speak out after another person charged in her killing in Whitehaven

    Another person has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a Memphis pastor during a carjacking in Whitehaven.

  • Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia Tries Out Interpretive Dance in the Cutest New Video

    Interpretive dance (noun): a dance depicting a story or a definite emotion. For Gabrielle Union’s daughter Kaavia, interpretive dance is how she expresses the deep feelings and thoughts of her 3-year-old self — and she couldn’t be cuter while doing it! In a new Instagram Reel posted Tuesday, Kaavia dances in her Moana swimsuit by […]

  • Trevor Noah Rips Mike Pence for Eating at Olive Garden: ‘Dangerous…When You Look So Much Like a Breadstick’ (Video)

    The roast came in light of Pence complaining about waiting for a table in a recent speech

  • Illinois Democratic Party chair fight turns ugly with accusations of racism

    Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s push to unseat the state Democratic Party chair, U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, is growing messier by the day.

  • China’s Xi gave Biden a fiery warning on Taiwan, Beijing says

    President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping spent more than two hours Thursday talking through the future of their complicated relationship, with the flashpoint of Taiwan once again emerging as a key point of tension.

  • Man caught with hundreds of fentanyl pills disguised as Perc in Brockton gets 2 years

    The backdrop is a spike in opioid overdose fatalities in Brockton and elsewhere and a staggering percentage involving fentanyl.