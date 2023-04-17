Nashville police arrest man after another shot to death in Callywood Court apartment

A 20-year-old man is dead and a 23-year-old is being held without bail charged with criminal homicide in connection with the fatal shooting.

Metro Nashville police were called to an apartment in the 300 block of Callywood Court Sunday afternoon to find Keylando Powers mortally wounded during a shooting. Powers was temporarily staying at the apartment with permission of the leaseholder, MNPD said in a statement late Sunday.

Investigators believe Perry Reed, who also lived at the apartment until a few months ago, stopped by and struck up a conversation with Powers for a few minutes. Reed then suddenly pulled a pistol and shot Powers, MNPD said.

Reed fled the apartment, hopped into his Chevrolet Malibu and drove off, police said.

He drove about 10 minutes down Murfreesboro Pike before abandoning his car at the Interstate 24 exit 8 where he drove around construction barrels blocking the ramp and ran off the road, police said. He than walked to the Lane Motor Museum.

Staff at the museum called for help, reporting a man in distress who would not answer their questions, police said. An ambulance took Reed to Centennial Medical Center for evaluation.

Investigators soon learned where Reed was and took him to police headquarters to be interviewed, MNPD said. Reed declined to speak.

