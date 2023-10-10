Nashville police arrest man after another found shot, burned in trunk of car

A man is facing a criminal homicide charge after another was found shot to death and burned in the trunk of a car late last month.

Kevin Joel Castro-Garcia, 31, was booked into the Downtown Detention Facility Tuesday afternoon in connection with the death of 37-year-old Elmer Nahum Miranda-Martinez.

Metro Nashville police responded to the 300 block of Franklin Limestone Road on Sept. 27 after a worker clearing brush near a wooded area found the vehicle still smoldering but completely burned. Officers found Miranda-Martinez' body inside the trunk.

According to a Tuesday news release, investigators believe Miranda-Martinez was shot and killed before he was placed in the vehicle.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation, police said.

Castro-Garcia is being held without bond.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville police: Man arrested after another shot, burned in car