Nashville police arrest one 11 months after woman killed at auto repair shop

A 33-year-old man was taken into custody after a grand jury issued indictments against him in connection with a February homicide investigation.

Johnny Chandler was arrested by Nashville police Wednesday evening, according to a statement from the department. He's charged with first degree murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and gun possession during the commission of a felony.

Investigators believe Chandler shot 28-year-old Keviana Perry "during a heated argument at a Clarksville Pike auto repair business" on Feb. 20, 2023. Police initially said a man emerged from a silver sedan and fired shots at Perry and another man inside a black SUV.

Perry was struck in the chest by gunfire and died at the scene.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville police arrest man after woman killed in repair shop shooting