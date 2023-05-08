Nashville police arrest one after man gunned down while walking on sidewalk

A 44-year-old man is facing a criminal homicide charge after video survaillance shows him shooting at a man, then rushing at him to fire more rounds when it appeared the victim had not been hit the first time, police said.

Reed Marshall Jr. was booked into the Downtown Detention Center Sunday morning in connection with the fatal shooting.

Nashville police were called to the 700 block of Rep. John Lewis Way South about 7:30 p.m. Saturday in reference to the shooting. The victim, whose family has not yet been notified, was identified as a 43-year-old man.

According to video footage from nearby businesses, the victim was walking on the sidewalk when Marshall sped past him on an electric scooter. The man stopped about 15 yards ahead of the victim and approached him, police said.

The two appeared to get into an argument before Marshall pulled out a handgun and fired at least twice at the victim, according to police. The bullets appeared to miss the man, police said.

"Marshall then sprinted toward the victim and fired several more times," police said.

The man was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died from at least two gunshot wounds.

Marshall, who was identified by witnesses at the scene, fled the scene on the scooter. He was arrested near his home on Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard, police said.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Rep. John Lewis Way fatal shooting: Nashville police charge man