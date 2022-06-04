Nashville police arrest second suspect in April killing near Nashville International Airport

The Metro Nashville Police Department has made a second arrest in the April 9 killing of Mario Armondo Rios Ramos near Nashville International Airport.

Police charged 25-year-old Nicholas Washington with murder, according to a tweet from the department Saturday. Gabrielle Castelianos, 20, was previously charged with murder in connection to the case.

Ramos, 33, was found fatally shot in a parking lot at the Biltmore Apartments in the 800 block of Glastonbury Road, the Metro Nashville Police Department said in April.

Nicholas Washington, 25, is now charged with the 4/9 murder of Mario Armondo Rios, 33, on Glastonbury Rd. Washington is already in jail on agg robbery, drug & gun charges. Washington's friend, Gabrielle Castelianos, 20, was also charged with murder in this case last month. pic.twitter.com/pCLVwVUmcx — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 4, 2022

Police found Ramos dead on the ground outside of his pickup truck around 10:45 a.m., which was backed into a parking spot and still running. They later learned the truck was used in a robbery at La Mexicana Mercado in the 900 block of Murfreesboro Road around 8:45 a.m., according to a news release.

Rachel Wegner contributed reporting.

