Nashville police arrest suspect for deadly shooting after a two-month search

Nashville police have arrested a man for first-degree murder after a two-month search.

Rontarius Summers, 21, was indicted earlier this year for the fatal shooting of Andree Vidal, 20 in an alley behind the 1500 block of 9th Avenue North, according to police.

Vidal was seated in a carjacked Toyota Camry when the shooting took place, according to police.

Police believe the shooting was drug-related.

Summers was arrested in November on felony marijuana and gun charges as the murder investigation was ongoing. Summers posted a $13,000 bond and the charges are pending, according to police.

Detectives were searching for Summers since February. He was taken into custody at a home on Emerald Bay Boulevard.

Nearly four pounds of marijuana and marijuana edibles, a shotgun, two pistols – including one reported stolen – and more than $4,500 in cash were found.

Charges related to the marijuana and guns found are pending.

