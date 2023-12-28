Nashville police: Body found inside SUV at wrecker lot was shot multiple times

Nashville police launched a homicide investigation after a person was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside an SUV at a wrecker service lot on Wednesday.

The investigation was opened after the Davidson County Medical Examiner determined the male victim was shot multiple times, according to a news release from the Metro Nashville Police Department sent Thursday.

The SUV, a Chevrolet Blazer, was towed from a home on the 50 block of Tusculum Road on Dec. 15 at the request of the landlord, according to police. MNPD said the man who lived at the property also owns the SUV and has not been seen for several weeks.

The body was hidden in the back seat of the SUV and was found by an employee of the wrecker service that was inspecting the vehicle on Wednesday. Detectives are working with the medical examiner to confirm the identity of the victim.

