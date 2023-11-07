Nashville police: Brick Church Pike fatal shooting caught on video, suspect charged

A Nashville man is facing a criminal homicide charge in connection with a fatal shooting Monday at a Brick Church Pike convenience store.

Police were called to the store, in the 2000 block of Brick Church Pike, at about 6 p.m. and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say Joshua Westmoreland, 40, was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Police arrested Reginald Ewin, 52, after he fled the scene, according to an arrest affidavit.

Surveillance video captured a physical altercation between Ewin and Westmoreland, police said in the affidavit, noting that the video shows Ewin pull a pistol from his waistline and shoot multiple times before Westmoreland collapsed 10 yards away.

Ewin got into a dump truck and left, video shows.

About 15 minutes later, Ewin was involved in a hit-and-run crash at a parking lot on County Hospital Road, and witnesses were able to identify a license plate that matched the truck Ewin was driving, police said.

Ewin was arrested without incident at 7102 Charlotte Pike.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville man charged in Brick Church Pike fatal shooting