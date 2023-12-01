Nashville police capture man after chase, arrest him in connection with Halloween homicide

A police pursuit ended with the arrest of a man suspected in a Halloween homicide case.

Demarco Locust, 32, was taken into custody Thursday night after a brief pursuit that ended on Hillsboro Pike at Interstate 440, police said in a statement Friday morning.

When taken to police headquarters, he declined to be interviewed in connection with the death of 26-year-old Rezai Dashti.

Police were called to a Mapco in the 300 block of Harding Place about 9:30 a.m. Oct. 31. Dashti was shot by someone in a Ford SUV parked at a gas pum, police said.

Dashti was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he later died.

Police believe Locust and Dashti were in a dispute over drugs before the shooting, according to the police statement.

Locust was charged with criminal homicide, evading police in connection with the chase and another unrelated aggravated assault charge in connection with an April shooting.

