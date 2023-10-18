Nashville police charge woman, 18, in connection with 17-year-old teen's shooting death

Nashville police arrested an 18-year-old woman Tuesday after investigators said they believe she lured a 17-year-old to his death.

Arleth Bonilla is charged with facilitating criminal homicide in connection with the Aug. 8 fatal shooting of Israel Teniente.

Police say Bonilla was an acquaintance of Teniente's and she allegedly persuaded him to visit the Falcon View Apartments on East Palestine Avenue, where another person fatally shot the teen.

Teniente was taken to Skyline Medical Center where he died, police said.

No other arrests have been made in connection with the case, and the investigation is continuing.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Woman charged after fatal shooting at Nashville apartments